Actor Mohan Kapur, who audiences in the West may know best as having played Kamala Khan’s father Yusuf in the Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series, has been accused of both sexually harassing and grooming a 15-year-old girl.

These accusations were first publicly leveled against Kapur on November 27th by the supposed victim herself, Twitter user @Nayaaax3.

“When I was 14 years old, I was a fan of this serial actress & we became friends,” began the teenager. “Her partner at that time @mohankapur also became friends with me. I respected the both of them almost like 2nd parents, & told them about my stressful life. But @mohankapur took advantage of me.”

Though @Nayaaax3 did not specifically identify the actress whom Kapur was dating and with whom she had eventually developed a friendship with, it is likely Indian soap opera star Achint Kaur, whom the Ms. Marvel actor dated for 16-years until their split in 2015.

“We constantly talked until I notice he started flirting with me,” said @Nayaaax3. “Then when I was 15 years old @mohankapur sent his d**k pics to me. He was apologizing nonstop & was depressed…. I forgave him.”

“But after that he continued to harass me,” she then noted. “Said things like how he was in love with me, wanted to marry me, wanting me to grow up to be with him, and can’t wait for me to get older so I can sleep with him. Now I know that @mohankapur was grooming me.”

Despite being in a relationship at the time, @Nayaaax3 asserted that “his partner (now ex) knew the type of man he was…. She was aware that he was talking to me.”

“When I met her in person, I told her everything that was happening,” she continued. “A year later I stopped talking to her after she started gaslighting me. I was so depressed about this situation….”



However, rather than compassion or help, Kapur’s unidentified partner instead “told me how ‘I threw my baggage on her'”.

“I really truly felt that this woman didn’t care at all for what @mohankapur was doing to me,” added the young girl.

“I was so confused & depressed,” she asserted. “I’m not sure if it’s Stockholm syndrome or what but I kept on thinking that all of this was my fault… and kept on wanting to be his friend again. I kept on thinking that he really truly cared about me… but he didn’t.”

As such, said @Nayaaax3, “My depression got worst & I was planning to take my own life.”

“I kept on calling @mohankapur,” she maintained. “He ignored my calls… and at times told me to get over it. Then completely twist the whole story to make me look like the bad person… he kept on saying that he can’t trust me…”

Turning to “the last time” she had spoken with the actor, the teenager detailed, “[it]was 2020 and I was crying… I said I really can’t take any of this anymore…. Hoping that he would apologize & understand the trauma he had cause.”

“Instead,” she shockingly asserted, “he told me that he can’t trust me and the only way he can trust me again is if I hop on video chat and send nudes to him in order to be friends with him again.”

It is at this point that the official archives of @Nayaaax3’s tweets end due to her personal locking of her account before the full thread could be properly catalogued.

Thankfully, a full transcription of the thread was made by The Direct, and thus it is known that she proceeded to admonish Kupar, “When I stand up for myself… you gaslight me and blame me for “misconstruing chat” and your reason for asking for my nudes was that you can prove your innocence???!!”

“Does that even make any sense MOHAN??” she angrily questioned.

In conclusion to her thread, @Nayaaax3 shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation between herself and Kupar in which she can be read inquiring, “Why did you ask me to send you nudes”.

“To keep as proof your intentions,” Kupar wrote back. “You have misconstrued our conversations to make it sound that I was sexually harassing you. I have all the stuff myself too. I don’t say things cause that’s not what friends do. And I won’t either.”

Since the publication of @Nayaaax3’s initial thread, both she and Kupar have privated their respected Twitter accounts.

However, outside of this social media change, the situation has yet to receive any official comment from Marvel, Disney, or the actor himself.

As of writing, Kupar is set to reprise his role as Kamala’s father in both the second season of Ms. Marvel and the upcoming The Marvels feature film.

