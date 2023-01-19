John Carpenter Claims ‘Dead Space’ Movie Has Director, But He’s Not Involved: “They Haven’t Asked Me To Do It”

Iconic director John Carpenter has claimed that plans for a Dead Space movie are in the works, but he hasn’t been asked to direct it.

Speaking to Variety, Carpenter discussed a number of topics; his past work and the challenges bringing them to film, feedback from executives that he ignored, how he dealt with critical reviews, his greatest skills as a filmmaker, his favorite era of horror films, his stand-alone composition work, and even what his perfect day would be.

He also briefly discussed future projects — keeping his lips sealed — and being indifferent to if a future film of his premiered as a theatrical release or on a streaming platform. He was steadfastly against the idea of remaking his older work however, even with a “blank paycheck.”

Carpenter was also asked about his interest in directing a Dead Space movie. He’d expressed an interest in 2013, and continued to do so last year. As such, Variety asked “Is there any movement on that?”

“No, no, no. I can’t believe how that spread,” Carpenter explained. “I’m a big video game fan, so I played all the games. I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a Dead Space film. That just went around, and everybody said, ‘Oh, when are you gonna do it?’ I’m not gonna do it.”

While Carpenter may have deflated the hopes of some fans, it seems a Dead Space film is in the works, and he confirmed it. “I think they already have another director involved,” Carpenter revealed. “And they haven’t asked me to do it. So until someone asks me, I wouldn’t do it.”

Carpenter wasn’t terribly broken up about the news however, as he quickly added, “But there’s a new version of the Dead Space video game coming out in January, and I’m there.”

The rest of the interview discussed how Carpenter was kept out of the loop on the Escape From New York remake and other matters of Hollywood (despite knowing about the Dead Space film), and the advice he’d give to his younger self.

As aforementioned, EA has shown renewed interest in the Dead Space series, with a remake slated to launch January 27th on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Former co-creator and Executive Producer Glen Schofield also launched The Callisto Protocol in December last year. Working alongside other Dead Space alumni, others asked Schofield why the game shared so many inspirations from EA’s horror series. “You know, [I] have a particular style,” he told Polygon in 2020, “and I can’t get away from my style.”

