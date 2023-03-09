‘Starfield’ Release Gets Pushed Back Again As Bethesda Announces New Release Date

Bethesda provided an update on Starfield revealing the game’s release date was once again delayed after they initially delayed it to sometime in the first half of 2023.

The game was originally slated to release on November 11th, 2022. It was then delayed to the first half of 2023, alongside co-op shooter Redfall.

At the time of the initial delay, Bethesda explained, “We’ve made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023. The teams at Arkane Studio (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them.”

“We want to thank everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a huge part of what inspires all of us every day and drives our own excitement for what we are creating,” Bethesda added.

It was rumored the game would be delayed again at the beginning of this year. XFire reported in January of this year that Starfield would be delayed to around Summer 2023 citing claims from YouTuber MrMattyPlays speaking on the Defining Duke podcast. XFire also reported on claims of Bethesda’s co-op shooter Redfall being delayed to May 2023. Sure enough, the latter would be announced.

While Redfall’s May release date was confirmed, Starfall won’t be arriving in the summer of 20223. Rather it arrives on September 6, 2023.

Bethesda recently unveiled a new trailer for the game announcing the game’s release date.

Along with the release date, Game Director Todd Howard discussed the game saying, “Hey everyone, from myself and everybody here at Bethesda we are so excited to finally tell you when Starfield is coming out this year. Y’know we have poured ourselves into this game and even I’m surprised how much we can pour — it is large!”

“We’re playing the game all the time, shout-out over here to Lead Producer Tim Lamb,” Howard praised, gesturing to the room behind him. “Old-school fans, you may remember him from the Oblivion Making-Of video where he’s sitting on a similar sofa doing similar things.”

“But also, this June we’re gonna bring you into the studio, and give you a deep dive in the game at our Starfield Direct.” The presentation will take place on June 11th, with Xbox adding on Twitter it would come directly after the Xbox Games Showcase the same day. “There’s so much that we still have to show you,” Howard promised.

He continued, “The game has many of the hallmarks that you’d expect from us, but it’s also a very unique experience, and again, thank you all for all your excitement about the game, your support, your comments, we really do read it all.”

“Look, we know you’ve waited a long time to play something new from us, believe it or not, we’re kind of the same. We miss it, and we really just can’t wait for you all to play it,” Howard concluded.

Starfield will launch September 9th on PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

