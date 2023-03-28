‘The Flash’ Merchandise Spoils Details Of Main Villain “Dark Flash” And What He Wants With Barry Allen

A listing for one of the figures inspired by The Flash reveals unexpected but familiar-sounding details concerning the movie’s main villain who is so far unseen in the trailers. We know it isn’t actually Zod, Faora, or a Kryptonian. And, no, it’s not James Gunn or David Zaslav either in case you were wondering. However, he is hiding in plain sight – sort of.

The villain has a connection to Barry Allen, meaning he will be played by Ezra Miller, so the actor is – or rather portrays – his own worst enemy. And, a Speedster, he takes liberties with an established dichotomous foe. In a description obtained by Buzzfeed and ComicBookMovie, we learn more about the “Dark Flash” we covered before, specifically his special power.

The quick description says Dark Flash can “[steal] the [souls] of speedster heroes.” CBM notes this lines up with a malignant entity residing within the Speed Force known as Black Flash. Functioning as a Grim Reaper, he does what the blurb claims, has haunted Barry and Wally West frequently over the years, and took the soul of Impulse when he died.

Black Flash also appeared in The CW TV series as an undead version of Season 2’s Big Bad, Zoom. He bears similarities to Nekron and Death of The Endless but Neil Gaiman already made it clear none of them are the same and Death is King. Dark Flash, likewise, stands apart in a league of his own according to reports.

CBM works on the assumption that he is another variant of DCEU Barry somehow corrupted by the Speed Force and we are of the same opinion. Prior Flash plot leaks assert Dark Flash is constantly trying to fix the timeline and uses Kryptonian material to make his costume at the cost of infant Kal-El’s life. Now add soul-taking to his list of activities.

Regarding merchandise, Dark Flash will appear on the market in Funko POP form and in a more traditional style made by McFarlane Toys. A first look at the grim, fearsome, and posable statuette was recently released which you can find below. By the looks of him, Ezra Miller is a clear inspiration and to say he’s “corrupted” is an understatement.

