New Rumor Claims Victoria Alonso Was Fired For Refusing To Censor Gay Propaganda In ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ For Kuwait

A new rumor claims that Victoria Alonso was fired from Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company because she refused to censor gay propaganda in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for screenings in Kuwait.

Glaser first addressed reports Alsono was fired due to her involvement with Amazon Studios’ Argentina 1985 telling Variety, “The idea that Victoria was fired over a handful of press interviews relating to a personal passion project about human rights and democracy that was nominated for an Oscar and which she got Disney’s blessing to work on is absolutely ridiculous.”

She added, “Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible.”

“Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences. There is a lot more to this story and Victoria will be telling it shortly—in one forum or another,” Glaser concluded.

According to a new rumor from The Hollywood Reporter (THR) this “reprehensible” act she refused to do was censoring gay propaganda in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the form of rainbow flags and the phrase “Pride” on a San Francisco storefront.

THR’s Pamela McClintock and Aaron Couch claim, “Some insiders at Disney believe the ‘reprehensible’ act referenced by Glaser was a request to censor gay Pride references in the latest Ant-Man movie for the Kuwait market, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.”

They explained, “In January, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was being readied for release, word came down that Marvel executives wanted an editor to blur a storefront window that featured rainbow decorations and the word ‘Pride’ for the version of the film to be released in Kuwait, which has restrictive anti-LGBTQ laws. The storefront was shown in two brief scenes in which Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) walked down a San Francisco street.”

This is the latest in a number of swirling as to the reason why Alonso was fired. The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit claimed Alonso was fired because of her involvement in Argentina, 1985.

Kit reveals, “Sources say that Alonso did not ask permission to work on Argentina, 1985, nor did she give notice. … When Disney found out about the project and the violation, her longtime service and veteran status led the company to give her a dispensation on the condition that she not work on the movie further.

“She was also not to promote it or publicize it in any way. The situation of a top executive working on a movie outside company confines was deemed serious enough to involve the management audit team and a new memo was signed, according to an insider,” he added.

On top of this rumored betrayal, Kit also claims Disney executives were unsatisfied with the reputation Marvel Studios was getting for their visual effects specifically on how they were treating their contractors.

At the time of her firing, Alonso was the President of Physical and Post-Production Visual Effects and Animation Production. Under her purview, Marvel Studios’ visual effects reputation nosedived with one VFX artist telling CNET, “Working on Marvel projects ends up being incredibly stressful, and this is a widely known issue throughout the VFX industry, it’s not specific to any one VFX house.”

Another artist told the outlet, “I have worked on several projects for Marvel and other tentpole films. For many years, I did work long hours, mostly unpaid. No longer. At no time do I work for free, nor will I work an all-nighter for a perceived emergency.”

As for censoring gay propaganda being considered “reprehensible” this is absolutely untrue. Bishop Strickland of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler explain that homosexual activity is immoral, “It is part of our deposit of Faith that we believe homosexual activity is immoral.”

He continued, “The people, those that we label homosexual, are children of God, and they need our great care, but to me that real care comes from acknowledging the sin and the reality that all of us are sinners called from sin to virtue.”

Bishop Tobin of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence also said in his “Letter to Catholics on the Approval of ‘Same-Sex Marriage’ in RI, “As I have emphasized consistently in the past, the Catholic Church has respect, love and pastoral concern for our brothers and sisters who have same-sex attraction. I sincerely pray for God’s blessings upon them, that they will enjoy much health, happiness and peace. We also offer our prayerful support to families, especially parents, who often struggle with this issue when it occurs in their own homes.”

“Our respect and pastoral care, however, does not mean that we are free to endorse or ignore immoral or destructive behavior, whenever or however it occurs. Indeed, as St. Paul urges us, we are required to ‘speak the truth in love,’” he added.

“At this moment of cultural change, it is important to affirm the teaching of the Church, based on God’s word, that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered,” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, #2357) and always sinful. And because “same-sex marriages” are clearly contrary to God’s plan for the human family, and therefore objectively sinful, Catholics should examine their consciences very carefully before deciding whether or not to endorse same-sex relationships or attend same-sex ceremonies, realizing that to do so might harm their relationship with God and cause significant scandal to others,” Bishop Tobin added.

Thus to censor this propaganda could never be deemed “reprehensible” in any kind of objective manner.

What do you make of this latest rumor regarding why Alonso was fired?

