Warner Bros. Discovery To Celebrate 100th Anniversary With Short Film Series “That Reimagines The Studio’s Iconic Films Through A Diverse And Inclusive Lens”

With one-hundred years having passed since it opened its doors to filmmakers and audiences alike, Warner Bros. has announced that it will be ringing in its anniversary with “a short film series that reimagines the Studio’s iconic films through a diverse and inclusive lens.”

After all, there’s nothing like celebrating your own history by attempting to appease those who unapologetically hate everything about it.

The series will see six of the studio’s classic offerings remade with “representative casting, storytelling, and narrative” by a respective up-and-coming filmmaker, all of whom were specifically selected to participate by “DEI industry veterans, including WBD’s Senior Vice President of DEI in North America Karen Horne, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures executives, Visual Communications, Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, Urban World, Sundance Indigenous Lab, Outfest and ReelAbilities Film Fest”.

These filmmakers, as well as the films they will be ‘updating’, include:

Robin Cloud, Calamity Jane

Regan Linton, Jack and the Beanstalk

B. Monét, A Star is Born

Monica Moore-Suriyage, The Adventures of Robin Hood

Juan Pablo Arias Muñoz, Rebel Without A Cause

Taietsarón:sere ‘Tai’ Leclaire, The Prince and the Pauper

These filmmakers will be mentored on the project by a number of the studio’s veteran creatives, such as Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto, The Color Purple (2023) director Blitz Bazawale, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, Night Raiders director Danis Goulet, and Crip Camp co-director James Lebrecht.

Further, American Wrestler: The Wizard producer Ali Afshar will serve as a consulting producer throughout the entire project.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to work with WBD’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team to expand opportunities for a broader range of talent to realize their dreams at Warner Bros.,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairs & CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement released alongside the announcement. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate this Studio’s 100-year legacy than investing in the next generation of great storytellers, and we look forward to seeing these iconic movies through their eyes.”

“The impact of Warner Bros.’ films over the last century has been tremendous — they have shaped our culture and our understanding of the world around us,” added WBD’s Chief DEI Officer Asif Sadiq.” In celebration of the studio’s 100th anniversary, we are thrilled to empower these talented filmmakers to create a modern and diverse reimagining of these iconic productions as both a tribute to the original work and as a mechanism to remind us of the power we have to tell stories and depict people in an inclusive and fulsome manner.

At current, the short films are set to premiere on the company’s newly-renamed Max service sometime later this year.

