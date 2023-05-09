‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Director James Gunn Claims He Came Up With The Back Story For The Infinity Stones In 90 Minutes, Describes It As “Bulls**t”

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Director James Gunn Claims He Came Up With The Back Story For The Infinity Stones In 90 Minutes, Describes It As “Bulls**t”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn recently claimed he came up with the back story for the Infinity Stones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a Q&A with ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero YouTube channel, Gunn and Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt were asked to name all of the Infinity Stones. While answering the question, Gunn told Pratt, “I wrote that scene in about an hour and a half. Just came up with what the Infinity Stones were. Everything’s based on that.”

He elaborated, “They were like, ‘You know were thinking about putting the Power Stone in.’ I was like, ‘Oh! That’s cool. The Collector has the Power Stone.’ And I just made up this bulls**t.”

Gunn would then struggle to name all of the Infinity Stones requiring help from ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis who informed him he was missing the Space Stone.

Later in the Q&A, Gunn said he wrote the scene in “a half hour and never thought about it again after that.”

In the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, The Collector explained the Infinity Stones, “Before creation itself there were six singularities. Then the universe exploded into existence, and the remnants of these systems were forged into concentrated ingots, Infinity Stones.”

“These stones, it seems, can only be brandished by beings of extraordinary strength,” The Collector relayed. “These carriers can use the Stone to mow down entire civilizations like wheat in a field.”

“Once for a moment a group was able to share the energy amongst themselves, but even they were quickly destroyed by it,” The Collector stated.

The Infinity Stones were originally described as Soul Gems with the original Soul Gem first appearing in Marvel Premiere #1 back in 1972. All six gems would be revealed in Avengers Annual #7 in 1977.

In Avengers Annual #7 it detailed that Thanos discovered the Soul Gems while scouring the minds and libraries of a thousand of world. It also explained all six of the gems and how Thanos obtained them, “The scroll told of six beautiful and deadly gems whose origins were only vaguely and fearfully hinted at. Individually each gem possessed powers awesome. Together they could accomplish even that which Thanos desired. The Titan was determined that the six Soul Gems would be his.”

In The Thanos Quest #1 more details would be revealed about the Soul Gems, which would also receive the name Infinity Gems.

Thanos tells the Gardener, “The Infinity Gems come from before all recorded time. I believe they might even be the corner-stones of all reality. With them, all facets of actuality can be controlled. Warlock’s Gem is the key to the souls of all sentient beings. Champion’s jewel backs all the other gems with Infinite Power. It is the foundation of the galactic dynasty I envision. And your gem will give me the gift of time.”

He went on to explain The Gardener’s gem, “You didn’t consciously realize that was your jewel’s secret property. With it, the streams of time can be reconstructed as easily as a child builds a sandcastle. Only your subconscious barely perceived the gem’s potential.”

In The Thanos Quest #2 more details would be revealed by Thanos about the origin of the Infinity Gems. He said, “The gems come from before all recorded time. They were once a single unit, a lone entity. They were a sentient being of limitless power. At the time, this being was the only living thing that existed within any and all realities. It was all that was and all that was was it. That being was infinity and forever. No one would fault you if you were to call it God. What other name would fit? But I doubt it ever had a name or any use for one.”

Thanos continued, “For it was more alone than any being has ever been. All that was was already part of itself. There was no other in its life. A more desolate existence is beyond imagination. I believe that is why it chose to put an end to itself. But such power does not give up the ghost easily. From its ashes rose all that is currently reality, in all its many forms.”

“The core of this being’s might was reincarnated in the form of the six Infinity Gems. They are the ultimate in power, the darkest secret in all the universe,” Thanos elaborated.

Honestly, it’s actually pretty sad it took James Gunn between 30 and 90 minutes to come up with his brief script for the Infinity Stones in the original Guardians of the Galaxy film given the Stones’ history was done nearly four decades before the film released to theaters, and was subsequently fleshed out in multiple comic books.

What do you make of Gunn’s claim about the Infinity Stones and his opinion that it was just “bulls**t?”

