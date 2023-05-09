New ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Rumor Claims Young Shelob Will Make An Appearance

New ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Rumor Claims Young Shelob Will Make An Appearance

A new The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power rumor claims that a young Shelob will make an appearance in the second season of the show.

This new rumor comes from scoopers Fellowship of Fans, who recently tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE: ‘YOUNG SHELOB’ is a character featured in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ season 2 with a small role.”

RELATED: After Previously Telling Critics To “Shut The F*** Up” ‘The Rings Of Power’ Actress Morfydd Clark Now Says “If I Was On The Other Side, I’d Also Be Feeling Like That”

As described by J.R.R. Tolkien in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Shelob was “an evil thing in spider-form” and the “last child of Ungoliant.”

He went on to detail that Shelob had dwelled in Mordor even before Sauron. Tolkien wrote, “How Shelob came there, flying from ruin, no tale tells, for out of the Dark Years few tales have home. But still she was there, who was there before Sauron, and before the first stone of Barad-dur; and she served none but herself, drinking the blood of Elves and Men, bloated and grown fat with endless brooding on her feasts, weaving webs of shadow; for all living things were her food, and her vomit darkness.”

Tolkien would also relay that Shelob had no interest in towers or rings, but rather “only desired death for all others, mind and body, and for herself a glut of life, alone, swollen till the mountains could no longer hold her up and the darkness could not contain her.”

Furthermore Tolkien detailed that Sauron was aware of her presence, “And as for Sauron: he knew where she lurked. It pleased him that she would dwell there hungry but unabated in malice, a more sure watch upon that ancient path into his land than any other that his skill could have devised. And Orcs, they were useful slaves, but he had them in plenty. If now and again Shelob caught them to stay her appetite, she was welcome: he could spare them. And sometimes as a man may cast a dainty to his cat (his cat he calls her, but she owns him not) Sauron would sned her prisoners that he had no better uses for: he would have them driven to her hole, and report brought back to him of the play she made.”

RELATED: Rumor: Prime Video’s ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Lost 63% Of It Domestic Audience

Given The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power already butchered the creation of Mordor in the show, it is impossible for them to accurately depict Shelob.

In the first season of The Rings of Power, Mordor is created after a group of Orcs build a trench, open up a dam, and allow a raging river to come into contact with the lava residing in Mount Doom. The volcano then explodes destroying the surrounding lush land and turns it into Mordor.

YouTuber European Lore reacted to this rumor saying it was one of an “infinite opportunities for memes and jokes and parody and laughter and of course bonding even more, us, Tolkien fans and aficionados, and even those people who have never read any of Tolkien’s book, just people, normal, sane people, ordinary folks, who might have seen some of the Peter Jackson films, who are not excited about the show.”

RELATED: ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Showrunner Explains Why They Decided To Ignore Tolkien’s Writings And Depict Their Own Creation Of Mordor

As far as how he thinks Rings of Power will utilize Shelob, he predicts, “I predict Halbrand, who revealed himself to be Sauron, … he may meet her like he may be exploring Mordor and, ‘Oh! I’m going to build my dark kingdom here and I’m going to stalk Galadriel from here. Oh! Hi Shelob!”

What do you make of this new rumor? What are your predictions for Shelob in The Rings of Power?

NEXT: ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Actor Trashes Prime Video’s ‘The Rings Of Power’ Claims It Is “Not Like The Real Thing”