‘The Mandalorian’ Actress Katee Sackhoff Reveals The Plan Was Always To Destroy The Darksaber, Explains Why

The Mandalorian actress Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze in the Disney Star Wars series, recently revealed the plan for the series was to always destroy the Darksaber.

For those who have not watched The Mandalorian Season 3, Kryze receives the Darksaber from Din Djarin following a confrontation with Axe Woves in an attempt to reclaim the fleet she had previously gathered to retake Mandalore. Woves and the rest of Kryze’s Nite-Owls defected when she returned from her raid on Gideon’s light cruiser without the Darksaber.

Kryze is given the weapon with Djarin explaining that he was defeated by a cyclopean monster on Mandalore and Kryze arrived and used the weapon to defeat the monster and thus she is truly the owner of the Darksaber. The Darksaber had previously been retconned in The Book of Boba Fett that it must be won in combat by creed. In the episode where Djarin hands over the weapon Woves would also assert, “But according to our ways the ruler of Mandalore must possess the Darksaber.”

After obtaining the Darksaber, Bo-Katan would use it in combat as she led the combined forces of the Children of the Watch and the Nite-Owls against Moff Gideon’s forces on Mandalore.

During a battle with Gideon, he parries one of her blows with his armored suit and proceeds to crush the weapon in his hand leaving it crumpled on the ground.

When asked about the Darksaber during an interview on the Steve Varley Show, Sackhoff said, “I think that Bo and her people, and the Mandalorian people have been so fixated on, for lack of a better word, a trinket. That they’ve lost sight of — she’s lost sight of what really matters to her people and for her people. So I think she’s distracted by it.”

Sackhoff continued, “Because I think that the Mandalorian people were distracted by it. I think that sadly the destruction of it will potentially put things right, if you will.”

When asked if the destruction of the weapon was always the plan, Sackhoff responded, “It was always the plan. It was in the script. So we knew it was happening.”

She then shared her initial reaction, “I think I was a little like, ‘I’m sorry, you’re doing what?’ But it’s one of those things, right, where I think in order for Bo and the Mandalorians to have a fresh start the right leader has to be leading no matter what they possess.”

“I think that’s one of the things that she learns in Episode 6,” Sackhoff relayed. “She sees Jack Black’s character get elected. That’s an interesting concept to her. It’s like, ‘Oh! I may be a royal, but maybe that’s something we need to do. Am I leading because I am qualified and my people want me to or am I leading just because I think I should and it’s in my lineage?’ And those are questions I think that are sort of getting answered.”

What do you make of Sackhoff’s revelation that the plan was to always destroy the Darksaber? What do you make of her explanation for why the Darksaber needed to be destroyed?

