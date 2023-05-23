‘Creature Commandos’ Actor Sean Gunn Explains Why He Loves GI Robot: “His Desire to Kill As Many Nazis As Possible”

‘Creature Commandos’ Actor Sean Gunn Explains Why He Loves GI Robot: “His Desire to Kill As Many Nazis As Possible”

James Gunn’s brother Sean is joining him in his move to the DCU and probably saying goodbye to Marvel and the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – if not for good then at least for the foreseeable future. It’s not a mournful move, though, as he is to tread much the same territory as before.

RELATED: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Continues To Hype James Gunn, But Seemingly Predicts Multiple Failures: “Half The Time Or Two-Thirds Of The Time It’s Not Gonna Work”

He trades the Guardians for some Commandos, reprising his role as Weasel in The Suicide Squad – in which he played Calendar Man as well – for the Creature Commandos animated series. But he also takes on another role, one he revealed he is very fond of, that of GI Robot which came up in an interview with ComicBookMovie’s sister site Toonado.

Sean Gunn talked highly of the writing and the ongoing recording sessions. “I love that project,” he said of Creature Commandos. “The scripts are so good and we’ve already been doing a little recording which is fun. I can hint and tease that we’re going to learn a little more about Weasel which is going to be interesting.”

RELATED: James Gunn Differentiates What He Does At DC Studios From Peter Safran’s Duties And Kevin Feige’s At Marvel

So Weasel’s story continues and grows, but there is a lot to look forward to in terms of GI Robot too. The main thing is a whole lot of killing. “I just love GI Robot so much. He’s driven by one thing and one thing only, which is his hatred of Nazis and his desire to kill as many Nazis as possible,” Gunn said.

And he identifies with this aspect of the character most. “So, for me, as somebody who hates fascism in all its forms, I can relate to somebody who wants to get out there and put the smackdown on some Nazis,” he explained while hinting too at what we can expect to see beyond animation and in live-action.

Each step guided by his brother, he added, “I would say that being able to work with my brother and see how his career has evolved has been one of the greatest joys of my own career. We root for each other and, seeing how great the work is he’s been doing and being able to continue with has just been wonderful.”

NEXT: James Gunn Explains Why He Gender-Swapped Cosmo In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’