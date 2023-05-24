‘The Flash’ Film Reportedly Features Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen “Naked A Lot” As Well As An Up Skirt Shot Of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman

Film Threat founder Chris Gore recently appeared on Gary Buechler’s Nerdrotic channel after seeing the upcoming The Flash film and revealed that Ezra Miller’s character is “naked a lot” in the movie.

Gore informed Buechler, the show’s producer Xray Girl, and the audience that there were a number of what he describes as cringey scenes featuring Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen.

Gore detailed, “I’ll just say this. I’m like cringing. Some of these jokes don’t land. Two Ezra Millers are just kind of annoying. He even does some things in it like when he goes to visit his mom, he’s in his Flash costume, he doesn’t have clothes so he steals some clothes from an old lady. So he’s wearing like a woman’s top. It’s very much what a they/them would wear.”

“And then there’s another scene where the other version of Barry is completely naked,” he revealed. “And not just for a little bit of time. Like a lot. He’s naked a lot. You see his butt very clear. You don’t see the twigs and berries.”

Gore then revealed his reaction to this scene, “And I’m sitting here in a room with 7-year-olds watching this film thinking, ‘This is kind of inappropriate.’ The amount of nudity. One quick thing like a Coppertone ad. And I’m like this is going on like this amount of nudity is a little too much.”

“Now, it’s all played like innocent and goofy and fun or whatever, but it’s alarming,” he added.

Gore not only revealed that there is a significant amount of nudity featuring Ezra Miller, but he also said that the film features an up skirt shot of Wonder Woman’s butt.

He relayed, “I will say this that the director definitely is not a hotphobe. Like in the Justice League action opening scene, you see a very clear shot, it might have been because I was in the front row in IMAX, of Wonder Woman’s ass. Basically her mini skirt kind of flips up and it’s like, ‘Did we just see Wonder Woman’s ass?’ And he lingers a little too long Supergirl’s ass too. No complaints.

“But it’s just nice to see it. There seems to be an effort to desexualize — look at Guardians Vol. 3 — desexualize women in entertainment and just not allow them to be sexual or even just attractive in a female sense. And damn Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, looks smoking hot. Supergirl, a very feminine version of Supergirl. She might not have the skirt, but she has the ass, I’ll say that.”

Gore’s commentary comes as Box Office Pro released their long-range box office predictions for The Flash. The outlet predicts the DC film will bring in between $115 million and $140 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office and go on to bring in between $280 million and $375 million in its entire theatrical run at the domestic box office.

Box Office Pro explained the film will benefit from the numerous cameos it features which includes Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck playing their versions of Batman. The outlet notes, “That sets The Flash up to potentially draw in older moviegoers with cross-generational appeal driven by nostalgia and intrigue for the title character’s first-ever standalone film in modern times.”

The outlet also notes it will get a boost from the film coming out on Father’s Day weekend noting this will boost the film’s appeal to men.

However, it also notes there are some things holding the film back which include “Ezra Miller’s well-publicized legal entanglements, and the general ambiguity of DC films as this film features characters from the “Zack Snyder-verse” at a time when fandom is well aware of major reboots ahead under James Gunn’s burgeoning leadership.”

They also note that the film will have stiff competition with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arriving in short order following the film’s release.

These predictions are extremely low given Buechler revealed later on the stream that he was informed by his sources that The Flash is the most expensive film ever made and that it needs to make at least $1 billion to be profitable.

He said, “According to people, not one person, we’re going to say two people, who worked directly with Warner Bros. in this realm of superheroes this is the most expensive movie ever made. Now, I did not get the distinction of by Warner Bros. or in the history of Hollywood. Your guess is as good as mine. Realistically, we’ll probably just say Warner Bros., which would still be pretty impressive.”

“There’s a reported budget, but that’s not it. That’s not it. So I was told by these two people it needs to make $1 billion to turn a profit,” he added.

What do you make of Chris Gore’s report that The Flash film features significant nudity?

