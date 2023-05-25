Pedro Pascal Admits He Primarily Does Voice Acting On ‘The Mandalorian’: “My Body Wasn’t Up For The Task”

Pedro Pascal Admits He Primarily Does Voice Acting On ‘The Mandalorian’: “My Body Wasn’t Up For The Task”

Actor Pedro Pascal, who voices Din Djarin in the Disney+ The Mandalorian series, recently admitted he’s not physically present on set and does not act in the suit for the show.

In a roundtable discussion alongside Jeff Bridges, Kieran Culkin, Damson Idris, Michael Imperioli, and Evan Peters for The Hollywood Reporter, Pascal was asked, “Pedro, you have two shows going on at once. Presumably, you don’t always have to be present for The Mandalorian?

RELATED: Katee Sackhoff Attempts To Justify Bo-Katan Kryze Getting Jake Skywalkered In ‘The Mandalorian’

Pascal bluntly responded, “Correct.” He was then pressed, “That can just be a voiceover?” He replied, “Yeah.”

Kieran Culkin then asked, “Is that true?” Pascal answered, “For a lot of it, yeah.”

Culkin reacted to this information saying, “Really? I thought that was you. Lies. I kept thinking, ‘That guy’s really good.’ It’s all a lie!”

Pascal then stated, “There was an extended amount of experimentation, like being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn’t up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it. But I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount. But now we’ve figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else.”

RELATED: Boba Fett Actor Temuera Morrison Reportedly Takes Issue With Din Djarin Taking Over ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Series, Says He Was Cut From ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

Culkin then asked a follow-up, “Do you ever watch and go, ‘I wouldn’t have done that?’ Like, He leaned on the thing, and that’s not… Do you ever have the sense of ownership of, ‘I should have been in the suit,’ or are you like, ‘No, this is good?'”

Pascal replied, “I think it’s great. No, I do. I think that there are things that you have to let go of in terms of what can be an OCD level of attention to detail because, you know …”

Bridges then jumped in saying, “Because we’re making — we’re part of a collage, man.”

Pascal continued, “Yeah, exactly. But even so much as wanting your component of that to fit perfectly into the collage, you really have to give it all up.”

RELATED: Actress Emily Swallow Appears To Explain Why ‘The Mandalorian’ Constantly Contradicts Itself And Why Certain Scenes Feel Completely Out Of Place

Pascal’s admission should not come as a surprise to people who have been following the show with any significant interest. Actress Emily Swallow, who plays the Armorer, recently detailed to Discussing Film that her character’s relationship with Din Djarin “is through both Pedro and stunt doubles Brendan [Wayne] and Lateef [Crowder]. I have a lot of conversations with Jon and Dave because there are so many people who play Mando, and it all has to go through them to make sure that it’s streamlined.”

She added, “It is such a testament to Pedro, Brendan, and Lateef that they are able to work together to create such a cohesive character. You would never know that it’s multiple people playing one character, and they are all so skilled and creative in their own right.”

“I’ve had wonderful conversations with all of them about Mando, and because they all have different areas of expertise and incredibly valid viewpoints, it helps you think about it from different angles. It’s a really unique experience, but I think it actually makes the character better,” Swallow concluded.

What do you make of Pascal’s admission than he primarily does voice work for Din Djarin on The Mandalorian?

NEXT: Katee Sackhoff Mocks Din Djarin Handing Over The Darksaber Following Fight With Axe Woves In ‘The Mandalorian’