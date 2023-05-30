After Defending Daredevil’s Abominable ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Scenes, Charlie Cox Admits He Hasn’t Watched His ‘She-Hulk’ Episodes

After Defending Daredevil’s Abominable ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Scenes, Charlie Cox Admits He Hasn’t Watched His ‘She-Hulk’ Episodes

Actor Charlie Cox revealed he has not yet watched the episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law that feature him as Daredevil despite previously defending the show’s portrayal of the character.

Back in December, Cox defended the Daredevil scenes in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law that include the devout Catholic character doing a walk of shame after fornicating with She-Hulk.

Cox admitted to Digital Spy that he was unsure how viewers would react to the scene telling the outlet, “There are things that you do when you’re playing a superhero. There are scenes that you read, and you go, ‘The fans are going to love this. This is knock-out.’

He continued, “And then there’s stuff like the walk of shame, where you’re like, ‘I don’t know. This could go two ways. This could be something that the fans really enjoy, and it could be something that feels like it goes against the nature of what they love about the character and the tone of the piece.'”

RELATED: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Star Charlie Cox Stands By ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo: “It Was My Job To Embrace The Tone Whilst Staying As True To The Character As I Possibly Could”

Nevertheless, he defended the scenes saying, “The good thing about doing it on something like She-Hulk is, it’s not Daredevil’s show. It was my job as the actor to come onto another person’s show and embrace the tone, whilst staying as true to the character as I possibly could.”

“In this world, Matt’s in LA, and he lets his hair down a little bit. He’s just having fun. He’s killing it in the courtroom. You know, he has a fling with a really beautiful and charismatic lawyer. And then they get to do some superhero stuff,” he justified.

He went on, “It tonally felt very different from everything I’ve done as that character, but that was also really exciting and new and different and in keeping with the character.”

Cox then pointed to a number of comics as justification, “If you read the comics, there are a series of Daredevil comics where the tone is much lighter, and he is much more kind of silly and goofy than perhaps we’ve done much of previously with this character.”

He then brushed off criticisms his portrayal of Daredevil and Matt Murdock in She-Hulk received, “You can’t please all the people all the time. If She-Hulk’s not your thing, then don’t watch it. Watch something else.”

RELATED: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Ignore Previous Series Lore, According To Actor Charlie Cox

Now, during an appearance at ICCon in Nashville, Cox admitted he hasn’t even viewed any She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episodes that feature Daredevil.

As reported by ComicBook.com, Cox again attempted to justify the tone the series and he tried to bring to Daredevil, “And so when She-Hulk came along and I read those scripts, I felt like this is a really good opportunity to try my hand at that tone with this character and see if I can remain true to the character but also find a side of him that is represented in the comics that would be appropriate for that show.”

“Because the problem is if you take the Daredevil that we know from the other series and you put him in She-Hulk, I think he becomes the butt of the joke. He’s the serious one and everyone – so, I didn’t want that. I don’t think he’s that. So I wanted him to match Jennifer Waters a little bit and that experiment for me was really fun,” he added.

Cox then admitted, “And I think people responded to that. I actually also haven’t seen that episode. I’ve seen the bits from when we do the ADR [automated dialog replacement], which is the voiceover stuff and it seems fun, you know what I mean?”

“But it was a really cool experiment to see if you could take that character and without losing anything – losing what people love about that character, what I love about that character – and still see him in different places,” he elaborated.

“It’s also true to life,” Cox attempted to justify the scenes. “There are times in your life when you find it very difficult to find a sense of humor because you’re struggling or because life is hard, and there’s times when life’s running smoothly and it’s sunglasses and roses.”

What do you make of Cox admitting he didn’t watch the Daredevil scenes in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law? Do you think he took his own advice and this is a subtle way to telling fans he did not approve of the change in Daredevil’s character?

Next: Charlie Cox Confirms ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Attempt To “Appeal To A Slightly Younger Audience”