Rumor: Brainiac Will Be In ‘Superman: Legacy,’ Possibly Played By Nicholas Hoult

There is a rumor going around that Brainiac will be in Superman: Legacy, which could indicate that The Collector and Destroyer of Worlds may be the film’s real villain. Rumors like this hit Reddit and Twitter all the time, but this one is being attributed to two fairly reliable sources as a scoop they deem “confirmed.”

According to a Twitter thread by Superman Updates, scooper DanielRPK spilled the beans on his Patreon that Brainiac will be in Legacy. Superman Updates also says that Umberto Gonzalez, who reports for The Wrap and Heroic Hollywood, teased Brainiac’s mega-minded presence. However, there is little clarity regarding what he’d do beyond his usual threat to existence.

Brainiac is often treated like a big deal and he has yet to be the villain in a significant live-action film so this rumor might shed light on a few things. Lex Luthor is also rumored for Superman: Legacy and it’s speculated he will undergo a power-up to become “Apex” – a boost Brainiac could swiftly facilitate.

Such a thing occurred in Justice League: Unlimited when Brainiac implanted his essence into Luthor. Previously, in the comics, he took over Lex’s mind with a device in Superman: Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? by Alan Moore. Legacy’s director/writer James Gunn is a diehard comic fan, and is liable to draw inspiration from Moore and the DC Animated Universe.

Moreover, Brainiac fits a bill that Gunn is fascinated with – the apocalyptic and parasitic alien entity. Peacemaker and most of his films over the last ten years, especially The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, involved campy celestial bad guys from Ego to Starro trying to take over and terraform the Earth. Even Brightburn contained elements of this plot.

The other lingering issue is Nicholas Hoult. The actor has reportedly auditioned for Superman and Lex Luthor, and his chances of capturing the former part are slim. Luthor would be his for the taking unless Hoult is passed over in favor of an actor of color. If that turns out to be the case, Brainiac would be a suitable consolation prize.

