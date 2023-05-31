In a development that fans knew was all but an inevitability given Marvel’s adoration of their current-favorite merchandising opportunity, long-time Sony Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has confirmed that development has begun on a live-action Miles Morales solo film.

Pascal broke the news while speaking to Variety’s Marc Malkin during the May 30th premiere event for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Discussing the studio’s plans for future web-slinging-related projects, Pascal asserted that in addition to the third and final film in the Spider-Verse trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse, Sony was also working on live-action films for both Spider-Woman – which previous rumors suggest will be helmed by Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde – and Miles Morales.

“You’ll see all of it,” she exclaimed. “It’s all happening.”

In regards to Spider-Woman’s project, Pascal’s fellow Spider-Man line producer Avi Arad added that it will hit theaters “sooner than you expect”.

“I cannot tell you yet,” he admitted, “but it’s coming.”

Pascal also revealed that a fourth film starring Tom Holland as the titular web-head is in the works, though she noted that its production had been put on pause due to the recent Writers Guild of America strike.

“Are we going to make another movie?” she rhetorically asked. “Of course, we are. We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

As of writing, Sony has yet to provide any further details regarding their supposed Miles Morales film.

Further, it is unknown whether the secondary Spider’s solo film will exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Sony’s ‘Spider-Man Without Spider-Man Cinematic Universe’, an umbrella which currently encapsulates Morbius, the two Venom films, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter.

To that end, should Miles make his debut into the MCU, it will be interesting to see if Marvel Studios capitalizes on the character’s brief ‘cameo’ in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

At one point while hunting for information regarding the Vulture’s extraterrestrial weapons manufacturing operation, Spider-Man tracks down one Aaron Davis – as portrayed by the esteemed Donald Glover – a man he previously intercepted attempting to buy some of the aforementioned arms.

Unfortunately for the wall-crawler, his attempts to extract information from the man are all in vain, as Davis keeps his cool and stonewalls the hero at every turn.

Eventually admitting defeat, Spider-Man turns to leave, only for Davis to call out, ‘The other night [during the weapon’s deal], you told that guy ‘If you’re gonna shoot somebody, shoot me’. That’s pretty ballsy.”

Having admitted his begrudging respect for Spidey, Davis then explains, “I don’t want those weapons in this neighborhood. I’ve got a nephew who lives here” before proceeding to avail himself of what little information he knows.

As comic book readers were quick to recognize at the time of the film’s premiere in 2017 – and fans of Into the Spider-Verse in the following years – Aaron Davis is the real name of the Ultimate Universe’s version of the Prowler, a costumed thief whose nephew happens to be Miles Morales himself.

At present, Sony has not provided any release date details for any of their three live-action Spider-people-focused films.

