The Flash is about to release and, supposedly, the film puts an end to the Snyderverse once and for all. For the last few years, it’s been touted as the reset, or death knell depending on how you look at it, of Zack Snyder’s DCEU vision, and this outcome looks more like a certainty than ever.

After all, Warner Bros. is now owned wholesale by Discovery, and the CEO David Zaslav has appointed James Gunn and Peter Safran to DC Studios to undo the mess wrought by their predecessors. Beyond that, they are tasked with starting fresh and have their own ideas as to what DC should look like cinematically over the next few years.

As we know, Henry Cavill and likely Ben Affleck won’t partake anymore as Superman and Batman — a fact that compels several alleged scoopers to declare the Snyderverse dead. A Twitterer who goes by CanWeGetSomeToast is running with this as the account claims knowledge of a “FINALIZED” Flash post-credits scene that shows Barry and Aquaman in a bar talking about Batman.

Without adding further details, the user speculates that this scene is “seemingly putting an end to the Snyderverse,” which is a bold claim. However, YouTuber Syl Abdul, who — probably more than anybody —has been covering the future of the Snyder phase of the DCEU and what to expect from The Flash’s actual ending, adds more layers to the story.

In a recent clip, Abdul says @CanWeGetSomeToast is kind of right and kind of wrong. Subsequently, he goes into the details he has heard concerning the post-credit scene and what happens — standing by what he has already said about George Clooney making a cameo as his less popular iteration of Bruce Wayne. This scoop continues to be greeted with skepticism.

Abdul stresses the cut of The Flash everyone is reacting to is the Cinemacon one which he says was not finished. Not only was the ending sequence with Clooney absent, but he contends the visual effects are still being worked on up until the day of release – June 16th. Therefore, the version CanWeGetSomeToast is bragging about isn’t really final.

What that Twitter account additionally gets wrong, according to Abdul, is a lot has changed due to reshoots. Earlier versions of The Flash were going to set up the DC Films Flashpoint timeline along with a tentative Crisis On Infinite Earths event movie that could’ve seen the returns of Cavill, Affleck, and the Knightmare reality seen in Batman v Superman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

That’s all off the table now and it’s in with the loony Clooney gag as well as a new scene after the credits are done rolling. In it, Barry and Aquaman are still talking about Batman at a bar, from what Abdul was told, but the scenario is a little complicated. The Dark Knight Barry remembers and refers to is Affleck, first of all.

So there is a remnant — a reference, a recollection, or hint — of the Snyderverse accounted for despite spoilers claiming there weren’t any. The continuity then isn’t erased, per se, but Abdul’s update doesn’t end here. A fourth Batman that’s neither Keaton, Affleck, or Clooney is alluded to. Though we don’t see him, he may be the Caped Crusader of Gunn’s DCU.

More will become clear as that develops, no doubt, but the real elephant in the room to deal with is the Snyderverse aspect. Based on how The Flash handles timelines, Abdul states, the film is not going to erase anything even if it places Ezra Miller’s Barry and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman firmly in the DCU by the end.

In other words, Batfleck is still out there somewhere — or will be. What DC Studios or Max, for the sake of argument, will do with him or his timeline is unknown, assuming they will do anything with them. But, the option will be there for them if they so choose as they enter a new timeline; or maybe Netflix comes calling.

How does that sound to you? Answer in the comments if you feel the fate of the Snyderverse has yet to be decided.

