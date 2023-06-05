‘Blue Beetle’ Actor Xolo Maridueña Says Goal Of Film Is To Tell People That Hispanics Can Be Superheroes

Blue Beetle actor Xolo Maridueña recently revealed what the two main goals for the upcoming DC film are with both being fully embedded in woke ideology.

Speaking with Empire Maridueña said, “The goal was to create a movie for a young me and a young Angel [Manuel Soto, the film’s director,] that said, ‘Hey, man, someone who looks like you or comes from a similar background can be a superhero.”

He added, “The second thing was to open more doors for people like us. As fun as it is to get into this superhero world where everything is [dialled up to] 110 per cent, [it’s] the characters… that I’ve [most] related to.”

Interestingly, while using woke ideology to promote the film, the actor admits his future as the character depends on how well the film does at the box office.

He said, “If we get one movie or a trilogy and f***ing fold this into the Justice League shit, we’re ready for the whole nine. For me and Angel and the team, we kicked ass with this movie. It just depends on numbers.”

It’s not surprising that Maridueña admits the film’s goals are to push woke ideology. The film’s first trailer featured George Lopez playing a character named Uncle Rudy saying, “Batman’s a fascist.”

At the very end of the trailer, Maridueña’s Reyes enters what appears to be an old Blue Beetle hideout and says, “It’s like Batman’s stuff.” Lopez’s character responds, “Batman’s a fascist.”

Actress Susan Sarandon revealed her character, Victoria Kord, in the upcoming film is representative of the “white military industrial complex.”

She told Jimmy Fallon, “What’s fabulous about [Blue Beetle] is it’s the first Latinx hero that has his own movie. Even better all of the Mexican — because his family is Mexican and all the actors were Mexican and it’s in Spanish so it’s subtitled.”

She went on to provide details about her character, “I’m, of course, the bad guy. I’m the white military industrial complex.”

“So I had a fabulous time because there’s nothing better than being bad,” she added.

The film’s director Angel Manuel Soto also wished assassination on President Donald Trump and claimed Puerto Rico is a “slave colony.”

In a now-deleted tweet from August 7, 2018, Soto wrote, “The only thing I hope Trump has similar to Lincoln’s presidency is the way it ended.”

President Abraham Lincoln’s presidency ended when he was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth while attending a play of Our American Cousin at Ford’s Theatre on April 14, 1865.

Lincoln would survive until April 15th where he was declared dead. President Andrew Johnson was sworn in later that day.

Not only did he wish assassination on President Donald Trump, but Soto also tweeted back in August 2018, “Puerto Rico is a slave colony of the USA. Your passport was impossed on us, so there is nowhere else to go afer your country shits on my land and blame us for the stink. F*** you.”

As reported by IGN, Soto also told members of the media during a Q&A session at the Blue Beetle trailer launch, “If you’ll help us and this movie becomes a massive f***ing hit, we’re going to see a lot of those [characters]. That’s what needs to happen.”

He added, “If we want to see more variety and really celebrate differences, celebrate culture, celebrate other worlds because it’s fun. The lores are so spectacular. The only way is by supporting movies. Supporting a movie like this.”

What do you make of Maridueña’s comments about the goals for the Blue Beetle film?

