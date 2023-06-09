Atlus West have reportedly leaked trailers for Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica ahead of their planned surprise reveals.

Much like how gameplay footage was leaked in April, the Persona 3 remake has been fully exposed through yet another leak. According to multiple social media sources, such as @junoharuto, the Atlus West Instagram account posted the trailers for both Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica. At this time of writing, the account doesn’t have either video up.

The Persona 3 Reload trailer shows the familiar friends, foes, and streets of Iwatodai. The game seems to have taken some inspiration from Persona 5 in it’s UI, being more dynamic and integrated into the battle screen.

The text that appears in the video is Latin (machine translation: Google Translate). It reads Hora Tenebrosa (“The Dark Hour”), Dum Spiro Spero (“While I Breathe I Hope”), and Renascere (“To Be Reborn”).

The game is set to launch Early 2024 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, along with Xbox Game Pass.

The other trailer is for Persona 5 Tactica. Somewhat inspired by the Persona Q subseries, it appears the Phantom Thieves are thrown into another world, and dragged into liberating a kingdom through tactical RPG battles.

It’s set to launch November 17th for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, along with Xbox Game Pass.

As both trailers prominently feature the Windows PC and Xbox platforms- some versions of the trailer further emphasizing Xbox Game Pass at the end- it seems all but certain the trailers were planned to be shown during the upcoming Xbox Showcase on June 11th, 10 a.m. PT.

It is also worth stressing Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo rarely mention when games are available on other platforms during their presentations (even when they have the world premiere of a multi-platform title). As the last few mainline Persona titles launched or became multi-platform, there’s no guarantee Persona 3 Reload or Persona 5 Tactica are PC and Xbox exclusive.

Gematsu reports that they “understand” the games will be available on multiple platforms.

