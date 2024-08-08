‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Director Shawn Levy Criticizes The Current State Of Disney Star Wars: “There’s Only So Many Times A Star Wars Movie Can Revisit The Same Section Of The Timeline”

Deadpool offers some flying advice in Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth Vol 1 #5 "Head Trip, Part 5" (2009), Marvel Comics. Words by Victor Gischler, art by Bong Dazo, Jose Pimentel, Matt Milla, and Jeff Eckleberry.

In echoing a widespread sentiment held by fans, Deadpool & Wolverine director is tired of how the Star Wars franchise seems unable to tell a story not set in the time period between the original and sequel trilogies – and he’s going to make sure he avoids this storytelling pitfall when he gets his chance to play in a galaxy far, far away.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) attempts to hype-up Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) for his long-awaited rematch with Sabretooth (Tyler Mane) in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Marvel Entertainment

Levy offered his take on the current state of Star Wars while making an appearance on the August 5th episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The current Marvel superstar was first turned to the topic when Horowitz asked him, “Star Wars is being written, your Star Wars film, amazing. Are you writing with actors in mind?”

In turn, Levy exclaimed, “Oh wow, you’re asking the right questions. Sort of, yes,” before laughing and jokingly asking his host “Please don’t ask a follow-up!”

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE SPOILER SPECIAL w/writer & director Shawn Levy I Happy Sad Confused

[Time Stamp: 45:26]

From there, Horowitz moved to press Levy as to “What is Star Wars to you?”

“Is Star Wars the Skywalkers?” inquired the entertainment reporter. “Is it the Force? What do you love about Star Wars?”

Delving into his thoughts, Levy asserted, “I’ll say that the experience of crafting this story has forced me to think about this question. Because there are only so many times that a Star Wars movie can revisit the same section of the timeline. And so it’s really forced me [to think ] because I don’t want to do a Star Wars movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie. I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters.”

Rey (Daisy Ridley) takes up the Skywalker name in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Disney

“So I think that there’s certainly the Force, and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves, and the way that that can make us powerful,” added the director. “Those themes, combined with visual delight, and wish fulfillment, that’s Star Wars to me.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Levy has been pressed on his reading of the Star Wars franchise’s DNA – and by Horowitz no less.

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) ignites a lightsaber for the first time in Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope (1977), Lucasfilm

Speaking to the reporter in October 2023 as to what he felt made Star Wars great, the director opined, “Listen, we’ve seen different tones succeed. We’ve seen Andor and its strength. We’ve seen The Force Awakens and its strengths. We’ve seen Rian [Johnson’s] Star Wars movie and its strengths.”

“For me, and again I can only make things that flow from me in an intuitive way, For me, I guess this reconnects to Episode IV, V, and VI, it is a combination of swashbuckling fun, swagger, but also a depth of relationship connections, what are you willing to sacrifice for, either a person or an idea, and in the best Star Wars movies it’s both,”

Shawn Levy talks DEADPOOL 3, STRANGER THINGS, ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE I Happy Sad Confused

[Time Stamp: 39:19]

And for those wondering, sadly, Levy’s opinion on The Acolyte currently remains unknown.

