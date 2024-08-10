Zack Snyder’s ‘Army Of The Dead’ Sent To An Early Grave As Netflix Quietly Cancels Entire Franchise

Despite the public announcement that the franchise would be getting several installments – including an animated prequel – it seems that Netflix has quietly sent Zack Snyder’s plans Army of the Dead to an early grave.

The Rise And Fall of Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead burst onto the scene in 2021, combining the thrill of a heist with the chaos of a zombie apocalypse. Featuring a star-studded cast and Snyder’s signature cinematic spectacle, the film quickly gained a following.

Notably, the film was designed to be the cornerstone of a larger universe, which would eventually include multiple sequels and spinoffs. The film’s ending even hinted at such a future.

But despite both these plans and the release of the franchise’s first and only spin-off film Army of Thieves, it now seems everything Army of the Dead-related has been outright shelved.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Snyder and his wife Deborah, who co-produced the film, confirmed that Netflix had canceled the entire franchise – save for an upcoming themed experience set to premiere at the Six Flags theme-parks upcoming Halloween celebrations.

“It’s going to be a really cool experience,” Deborah told the outlet.

The “Rebel Moon” Connection and Its Impact

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Army of the Dead franchise was its planned connection to Snyder’s other project, Rebel Moon.

According to Snyder, a character from his not-Star Wars film series was set to appear in the animated Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas spin-off, wherein it would be revealed that the zombie virus in Army of the Dead originated from the character’s home planet. This would have paved the way for a crossover between the two franchises.

So what happened? While official details have yet to be offered, an educated guess suggests that Rebel Moon’s lackluster reception may have influenced Netflix’s decision, as both films were not just panned by critics, but also panned by many viewers.

Combined with the mixed reception to Army of Thieves, which received average reviews and lacked the same impact as the original, and it seems Netflix’s confidence in Snyder may have just simply run out, leading them to make a choice between his two franchises.

The End of Army of the Dead

The cancellation of Army of the Dead is unlikely to be an isolated incident. If one watches how Netflix operates, it typically reflects a broader trend in the entertainment industry.

But why? Well, despite still being on top of the streaming totem pole, the company is likely looking to cut fat and re-align their business interests and creative ambitions following their undertaking of a massive production spending spree over the last few years.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Netflix cut over 100 shows as part of a massive programming shift. According to the streaming giant, this move was made due in response to rising costs, but also rising competition.

And as a part of this ongoing attempt to protect their market share, it seems Army of the Dead was ultimately deemed dead weight by Netflix.

At current, it is unknown when the next installment of the Rebel Moon franchise will be released.

