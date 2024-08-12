‘Helldivers 2’ Patch Sparks All Out Player Revolt, Rebels Respond By Sabotaging the Galactic War And Putting Super Earth In Peril

A Helldiver suits up in Helldivers 2 (2024), Arrowhead Game Studios

Believe it or not, it seems a large segment of the Helldivers 2 community has revolted. In doing so, the rebels hope to send a strong message to the devs by bringing fire to the skies of Super Earth itself.

Why are Helldivers revolting?

It all started with the flamethrower. In the latest update for Helldivers 2, the flamethrower saw a nerf. This ignited a storm of controversy with players. The response from the gaming community has been so intense that it prompted the CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios, Shams Jorjani, to address the backlash directly.

He said in part, “Many of us are disappointed on a few levels.” Shams also wanted to make clear that he heard the community and that “Actions Matter”.

@HelldiversAlert via X

How The Helldivers Protest is Taking Shape in the Game

One particularly fascinating aspect of this protest is unfolding within the game itself. Players have begun organizing what can only be described as a virtual insurrection. They are allowing the enemy Automatons to advance unchecked toward Super Earth. A user on the game’s subreddit captured the sentiment with a rallying cry: “Let the bots advance, let Super Earth burn,”—a phrase borrowed from Warhammer 40K’s trailer for the Horus Heresy. This was an event where a key character betrays the Emperor of Mankind.

Even developers have failed to beat this impossible mission in Helldivers 2, (2024) Iraq Lobster YouTube

The Automaton Threat and Player Response

At the time of writing, the Automatons are inching closer to Super Earth, although they remain two systems away. Their forces are currently concentrated on Curia, where the defenders of Super Earth—numbering between 1,300 and 1,500 players—are losing ground at a rate of 1.2% per hour, according to data from Helldivers.io. This raises concerns about the fate of the ongoing Galactic War, particularly given that the game’s player base numbers around 38,000 active participants.

Strategic Dilemmas and Community Speculation

Adding complexity to the situation, the current Major Order in the game directs players to defend Troost and Vandalon IV. This directive seems to be creating a scenario where players must juggle battles on two fronts. As a result, several possibilities arise: Players might be mindlessly following the game’s mission markers, neglecting the threat to Super Earth. There could be an attempt to quickly secure the two target planets before returning to defend the core.

There is also the possibility that some players might be engaging in an intentional act of “malicious compliance,” focusing on the Western Front as a form of protest. And of course, it could also be a combination of all of the above.

A quarter of Helldivers stand for freedom in Helldivers 2 (2024), Arrowhead Game Studios

The Uncertain Future of Super Earth

While these theories are speculative, the situation has undeniably caused a stir within the community. The relatively small defense force of 2,000 players at Curia, compared to the overall player base, is concerning. The developers of Helldivers 2 have previously hinted at the possibility of players losing the war intentionally—a scenario that may now be closer to reality.

The prospect of losing Super Earth raises intriguing questions for Arrowhead Game Studios. During the days of Helldivers 1, it was possible for players to lose the Galactic War, which led to the emergence of a new Super Earth. However, with Helldivers 2 still in its first Galactic War, the consequences of a loss remain uncertain. Would the developers scramble to create new content, such as the much-requested urban warfare maps, or would the game’s progress grind to a halt?

A pair of Helldivers embrace in the face of oblivion in Helldivers 2 (2024), Arrowhead Game Studios

The Power of Player Protest

As this player protest continues to unfold, it’s clear that the Helldivers 2 community is determined to make their voices heard. From its initial success and mistakes. It seems that Helldivers across the globe want to be heard. The intensity of their response serves as a reminder. Even in the digital realm, the will of the community is important.