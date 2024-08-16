‘One Piece Treasure Cruise’ English Localization Ignores Oda Eiichiro’s Canon As New Card Incorrectly Uses Male Pronouns For Yamato

Aug 16, 2024
Yamato catches some sun on Eiichiro Oda's color spread to One Piece Chapter 1084 "The Attempted Murder of a Celestial Dragon" (2023), Shueisha
Yamato catches some sun on Eiichiro Oda's color spread to One Piece Chapter 1084 "The Attempted Murder of a Celestial Dragon" (2023), Shueisha

A year after One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda put the final nail in the coffin to the discourse over Yamato’s gender with confirmation that the Oni Princess did, in fact, identify as a woman, the English localization of One Piece Treasure Cruise has been found to still be referring to the heroine with male pronouns.

Yamato Power Up
Yamato Powering Up in One Piece Episode 1049 “Luffy Soars! Revenge Against the King of the Beasts” (2023), Toei Animation via Crunchyroll.

Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, a subsect of Western Twitter activists still believe that because Yamato is a tomboy, uses male pronouns, and at the end of the Wano bathes in the men’s bath, she must be a transgender man.

Yamato Oden pose
Yamato in Kozuki Oden’s iconic pose in One Piece Chapter 1006 “I Won’t Forgive Him! Chopper’s Determination!” (2022), Toei Animation via Crunchyroll

However, this take on her character ignores the fact that her use of male pronouns is based in both her being forcefully raised as a boy by her abusive father, Emperor Kaido of the Beasts, to fulfill his desire for a son, as well as her wish to follow in the footsteps of her hero Kozuki Oden.

Yamato journal
Little Yamato holding Kozuki Oden’s Journal in One Piece Episode 1048 “For the Future! Yamato and the Great Swordsmen’s Pledge” (2023), Toei Animation via Crunchyroll.

To this end, since her introduction to the world of One Piece in 2020, the matter of whether Yamato identifies as a man or a woman was eventually put to rest by series mangaka Eiichiro Oda himself – twice, no less.

Yamato's introduction
Yamato’s Introduction in One Piece Chapter 984 “My Bible” (2020), Shueisha. Words and Art by Eiichiro Oda via Digital Issue

The first rebuttal came in the form of Yamato’s ‘Vivre Card’, an official profile written with approval from Oda, wherein the heroine was explicitly labelled as a woman.v

front of Yamato vivre card
@NoxDRaz via Twitter

The second would occur roughly two years later when, in 2023, the young warrior was included in a cover illustration specifically highlighting the female character from across the franchise, as illustrated for the manga’s 1084th chapter.

Nami, Robin, Vivi, Yamato, Bonney, Shirahoshi, Tama, Carrot, Reiju Ulti, Perona and Koala enjoy some waves on Eiichiro Oda's color spread to One Piece Chapter 1084 "The Attempted Murder of a Celestial Dragon" (2023), Shueisha
Nami, Robin, Vivi, Yamato, Bonney, Shirahoshi, Tama, Carrot, Reiju Ulti, Perona and Koala enjoy some waves on Eiichiro Oda’s color spread to One Piece Chapter 1084 “The Attempted Murder of a Celestial Dragon” (2023), Shueisha

Unfortunately, it seems like Oda’s own words have been ignored by Bandai Namco’s English localization teams.

On August 10th, the English-language version of the One Piece Treasure Cruise mobile game kicked off its latest event, Clashing! Burning! Super Battles! VS Super Sugo-Fest! Battle of Onigashima.

As part of this event, the game introduced a new card for Yamato, its art based on a drawing Oda produced of the heroine as an Oiran (the highest ranking Japanese courtesan during the Edo period) for the official One Piece magazine.

one piece
One Piece Treasure Cruise via Twitter

Notably, in the original Japanese (as translated for BIC by Twitter user @ChernobylFruit), Oiran Yamato’s card, though it refers to her as “Kaido’s Son”, refrains from using any specific pronouns in its actual description.

“The appearance of becoming the best courtesan in Wano Country, Ccptivating the people of Wano with beauty that hides strength..Taking a breather with a kiseru – a Japanese smoking tobacco pipe – in hand,” reads the card.

yamato
Yamato from ONE PIECE magazine – The Best Oiran of Wano One Piece Treasure Cruise Card Character Information via Twitter

However, in the English release, Yamato’s card instead and unmistakably refers to her as a man.

“Son of Kaido, here he appears as the best Oiran in the Land of Wano,” reacds the text on the localized version of her character card. “Yamato captivates the people with Wano with beauty that conceals his strength. Yamato takes a break by posing with a kiseru pipe with one hand.”

yamato
Yamato from ONE PIECE magazine – The Best Oiran of Wano One Piece Treasure Cruise Card Character Information via Twitter

Interestingly, while ideology stands as the current speculated reason as to why this change was made, there exists the possibility that it may actually be, at least in part, the result of a machine translation error.

As noted by @nekorize, when ran through Google Translate, the machine learning tool replaces the gender neutral text with masculine pronouns – “He has become the most beautiful courtesan in Wano. He captivates the people of Wano with his beauty and hidden strength. He is taking a break with a tobacco pipe in hand.”

one piece
@nekorize via Twitter

However, as of writing, it remains officially unknown as to just why, whether through human or machine hand, the English version of One Piece Treasure Cruise has chosen to continue pushing the false ‘Yamato is actually a man’ narrative, nor whether or not its localization was done with the assistance of any sort of translation tool.

