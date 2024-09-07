‘Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO!’ English Localizers Rewrite Akira Toriyama’s Original Manga Script, Insert Zoomer Lingo Into Classic Vegeta Vs. Kid Trunks Dialogue

Majin Vegeta (Ryō Horikawa) prepares to let loose in Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (2024), Bandai Namco

In the latest case of Western localizers taking it upon themselves to ‘modernize’ a Japanese creator’s original work, the team responsible for the English-language subtitles in Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO have taken a conversation directly adapted from Akira Toriyama’s original manga and replaced part of its dialogue with ‘zoomer lingo’.

Goten (Masako Nozawa) and Trunks (Takeshi Kusao) perform the fusion dance in DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO (2024), Bandai Namco

The latest entry in the franchise’s Sparking! video game line (better known as Budokai Tenkaichi in the West), ZERO is an upcoming arena fighter that will allow players to pick from a roster of over 164 combatants across the entirety of the series’ history including Dragon Ball: Daima and battle it out in classic, ki-infused fashion.

As part of the game’s presentation, before each respective match commences, the selected characters will exchange a bit of pre-fight banter ranging from light taunting, to positive encouragement, to outright threats of impending violence, the exact dialogue varying between partners.

The currently revealed roster for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (2024), Bandai Namco

To this end, one particular instance of pre-fight dialogue that can be exchanged between Vegeta and the younger version Trunks is, as noted above, adapted directly from the Dragon Ball manga.

As as originally seen in the series’ 429th chapter, the exchange in question occurs after the Saiyan Prince watches his son, with almost no difficulty, achieve the Super Saiyan form for the first time.

Vegeta is stunned to realize Trunks has already achieved Super Saiyan status in Dragon Ball Chapter 429 “Fathers” (1993), Shueisha. Words and art by Akira Toriyama.

Shocked by the speed of his development and curious as to the extent of his power, Vegeta proceeds to challenge Trunks by asking him to “try to to hit me”.

Met with understood confusion from his son, who confusedly admits “That’s impossible, dad! You’re too strong”, Vegeta in turn promises, “Just do it. If you land one blow on my face, I’ll take you to the amusement park.”

His interest piqued, Trunks responds in turn, “Really?! You?! Okay!” before launching into an all-out (and ultimately successful) assault on his father.

Vegeta wishes to test the extent of Trunks’ newfound power in Dragon Ball Chapter 429 “Fathers” (1993), Shueisha. Words and art by Akira Toriyama.

Unfortunately, as per screenshots shared by Sparking! ZERO Twitter fan account @DBSparkingNews, said game has updated this conversation for zoomer audiences.

Now, in response to Vegeta’s promise that he would take him to the amusement park, Trunks declares, “No cap! Let’s go!”

Vegeta (Ryō Horikawa) is about to tell Trunks (Takeshi Kusao) what’s up fr fr in Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (2024), Bandai Namco

As of writing, it is unknown which other instances of adapted Dragon Ball dialogue, if any, have also been altered during their adaptation to Sparking! ZERO.

Further, Bandai Namco has yet to offer any official comment regarding this localization choice.

Vegeta (Ryō Horikawa) and Trunks (Takeshi Kusao) are ready for the next Budokai Tenkaichi in Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (2024), Bandai Namco

Players interested in taking to the World Tournament ring once more can pick up Sparking! ZERO when it hits shelves on October 11th.

