Opinion: After Stock Plunge Scare, Ubisoft Needs A Miracle – And ‘Assassin’s Creed: Shadows’ Is No Miracle

Yasuke (TBA) and Naoe (TBA) come to an agreement in Assassin's Creed Shadows (2024), Ubisoft

Ubisoft recently suffered a stock price drop as the video gaming giant struggles to keep pace with modern industry demands. Missteps like XDefiant, a free-to-play shooter that failed to gain traction, and the disappointing Star Wars: Outlaws has only hindered the rich legacy of a company that gave us such titles as Assassin’s Creed II, Far Cry 3, Beyond Good and Evil, and many more.

Now, Ubisoft is preparing for the release of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows in November 2024, and the question is, can this title be the redemption arc that Ubisoft so desperately needs?

Yasuke (Tongayi Chirisa) and Naoe (Masumi Tsunoda) stand ready for a fight on the cover to Assassin’s Creed: Shadows (2024), Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s stock has plummeted by 40% over the past year and now demands just $2.95 per share, which is the lowest price since 2014. This only supports the fact that Ubisoft hasn’t delivered a true critical hit in years.

Their microtransaction-money-grabbing strategy and quadruple-A game launches haven’t paid off. In fact, these only seemed to draw in hate from the community.

While Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla found some commercial success, it built upon the success of the previous entries in the series. Shadows, on the other hand, is facing a different challenge.

Screenshot: Ubisoft’s current stock price on the Euronext Paris securities exchange as of September 9th.

The game comes after a few more titles that broke the bank for many and didn’t provide value for the money. These include the live service game Skull and Bones, the epic adventure Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and the recent Prince of Persia installment, among many more.

Furthermore, Shadows has already been put through the controversy render. The game has been plagued by criticism over its choice of protagonist, Yasuke, an African samurai, which led to a petition for cancelation.

Yasuke (Tongayi Chirisa) watches on as Naoe (Masumi Tsunoda) strikes out on her own to infiltrate an enemy stronghold in Assassin’s Creed: Shadows (2024), Ubisoft.

More misses in the game have been revealed, including a parkour system which fans feel has been merely reskinned instead of meaningfully improved.

Nevertheless, considering the immense success of the entire series and an homage to the franchise with last year’s Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Ubisoft is sure to push the title beyond the limits in terms of sales.

Basim (Lee Majdoub) attacks a guard in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (2023), Ubisoft

The main selling point of the Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is the diverse setting, as the franchise revisits feudal Japan. This will certainly draw in and appeal to longtime fans of Assassin’s Creed.

Unfortunately, even if the game turns out to be a critical darling, Ubisoft’s problems run far deeper than a single release. The release of unfinished and unpolished games, in-game microtransactions, and more can’t be undone with one single game. Assassin’s Creed: Shadows won’t deliver the miracle the company desperately needs.

However, the future is not all bleak for the French corporation. Ubisoft has several projects in the pipeline that could revive the sleeping giant, including Anno: Pax Romana, expected to be released in 2025.

Naoe (Masumi Tsunoda) looks out over a beautiful Japanese forest and pagoda in Assassin’s Creed: Shadows (2024), Ubisoft

