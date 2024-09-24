‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters‘ Star Kyle Chandler Is Cast As Hal Jordan In ‘Lanterns’

Kyle Chandler can't believe his eyes in Godzilla King of the Monsters (2019), Legendary Pictures

Kyle Chandler might be the Hal Jordan we need but don’t deserve, or that’s at least what the people behind Lanterns must think.

Kyle Chandler is back and doesn’t know why in Godzilla vs Kong (2021), Legendary Pictures

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the search is over and DC Studios has found its elder ring slinger in the Friday Night Lights actor.

Chandler has had success in television since the 90s where he had the lead in the quasi-supernatural drama Early Edition. He later followed that up with the aforementioned NBC series based on the 2004 movie.

Hal (Ryan Reynolds) takes everything Killowog (Michael Clarke Duncan) can throw at him in Green Lantern (2011), Warner Bros. Pictures

Chandler made a few memorable turns in movies such as Super 8 and franchises such as the MonsterVerse, but he is not known as much for his big-screen work. Previously, bigger stars of film were vied for by the new James Gunn and Peter Safran-led studio. The part of Hal was offered to Josh Brolin who turned it down.

Matthew McConaughey was rumored as a back-up plan and so was Ewan McGregor. Chris Pine and Timothy Olyphant were added to that conversation. Their names came up in X posts by noted scoopers who ultimately were probably engaging in rampant speculation to keep a discourse going or add intrigue – like the internet always does.

Hal Jordan (Nolan North) needs to patch through in Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022), Warner Bros Animation

THR also confirmed that a younger, “more fresh-faced actor” is who they want for a John Stewart that Hal will mentor. They didn’t say if Stewart will truly be a hothead or not, so the jury is still out on if the character will be unrecognizable when compared to the source material.

Lanterns comes to us from Damon Lindelof (Lost), Tom King, and Ozark creator Chris Mundy who is serving as the showrunner. All three are said to have a say in the show’s creative direction.

John Stewart (Aldis Hodge) is labeled an intruder in Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022), Warner Bros Animation

Reportedly, its plot will take a few cues from True Detective and center around a mystery with larger implications for the first chapter of the DCU “Gods And Monsters.”

