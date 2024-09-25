‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’ PvP Mode Might Actually Pit You Against Former ‘The Witcher’ Star Henry Cavill

Credit: A marine watches on in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (2023), Saber Interactive

The Witcher and Superman star Henry Cavill is launching another franchise to new popularity tiers. Well-known for his love of Warhammer 40,000 tabletop and video games, Cavill took to Instagram to share his love for the PvP mode for Warhammer: 40,000 Space Marine 2 and in the process teased his hopes and dreams for the game’s future.

Archive Link via Henry Cavill Instagram

In the aforementioned Instagram post, Cavill said, “This game is the mutt’s… Seriously, though, they’ve done pretty well eh? I couldn’t complete the campaign on Angel of Death by myself (or at least didn’t have patience to complete by myself!) which I love! Loving the PvP and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding – It has real potential to be absolutely awesome! Disclaimer: I know nothing about game development so the kind of dreams I have may be rather difficult to implement!”

Sharing his struggles within the campaign and his overall thoughts on the game is great a way for him to connect with the growing community of the Game Workshop’s grim dark universe, both on-screen and off the screen. It is known that Krypton’s favorite son is an avid gamer. His involvement with the Warhammer 40k universe is nothing new, as he spends a large sum of his Hollywood-earned fortune on Warhammer’s army factions.

That passion has led him to a bigger opportunity as he is set to bring Warhammer 40k to life through a collaboration with Amazon on a live-action adaptation. He will serve as the executive producer of the adaptation – if it happens. Currently, the Warhammer series is in the early stages as Game’s Workshop and Amazon are still negotiating details of the project. Supposedly, if they don’t come to terms by December 2024, one of the biggest game-to-live-TV adaptations won’t happen.

An Adepta Sororitas Cannoness descends upon the battlefield in Warhammer 40K (1987), Games Workshop

So beware out there, 40k gamers – at any moment, you might be facing off against the guy who put down General Zod for good.

Speaking of which, Space Marine 2 has been a runaway success both critically and commercially. It received rave reviews from major gaming publications, praising the faithful portrayal of the atmosphere and setting of the Warhammer 40k universe and action-packed gameplay.

Enhanced soldiers fighting against alien invaders for a greater cause packed up in a multiplayer campaign is clear evidence that a game doesn’t need modern adjustments to succeed . To support the claim, according to Tim Willits of Saber Interactive, the game is selling faster than any previous Warhammer title, as well as outperforming any of the studio’s past releases.

A trio of Ultramarines prepare to spared the word of the God-Emperor in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (2024), Saber Interactive

Furthermore, it has broken records with a peak of 225,690 concurrent players on Steam, and one of those players is none other than Henry Cavill. However, Cavill hid his in-game username in his Instagram post, so players won’t know if they are battling alongside or against him by that measure.

Cavill loving all the corners of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is only benefiting the game. While it is a massive success on its own, a potential collaboration between Warhammer and Cavill could elevate it to even higher tiers. A crossover event with Cavill’s voice or likeness as a special character in Space Marine 2 could only cement the title as a Game of the Year contender.