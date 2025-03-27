Deku Pushes One For All Past Its Limits In New Release Date Trailer ‘My Hero Academia’s Final Season

Deku and Shiguraki clash on Kohei Hirokoshi's cover to My Hero Academia Vol. 41 "Overlay" (2024), Shueisha

It’s almost time to go ‘Plus Ultra’ for the last time, as roughly a year after the manga’s conclusion, a new trailer for the My Hero Academia anime’s final season has given fans their first look at the series’ animated take on the epic, decisive clash-to-come between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki.

Izuku Midoriya (Daiki Yamashita) pushes One For All Full past its previously established limits in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 “A Chain of Events, Across the Ages” (2024), Bones

Said trailer was first unveiled on March 22nd during the series’ BLUE Stage presentation at the 2025 AnimeJapan convention, courtesy of the respective voice actors for Izuku Midoriya (CV: Daiki Yamashita – Akira in Rebuild World), All Might (CV: Kenta Miyake – Kaiju No. 10 in Kaiju No. 8 ),Tomura Shigaraki (CV: Kouki Uchiyama – Gaku in Sakamoto Days), All for One (CV: Akio Ootsuka – Aquaman in Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League) and his rejuvenated form (CV: Hiroshi Kamiya – Takashi Natsume in Natsume’s Book of Friends).

Featuring narration from Deku and Shigaraki, the latest My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON trailer chronicles the pair’s thus-far seven season journey, beginning with their respective origin stories and ending on a tease of their upcoming, series-ending showdown – during which the former will push his quirk past its upper limits and into a new ‘120%’ form.

“My Hero Academia: FINAL SEASON” Super Teaser Trailer/starts in October 2025

As the events unfold, Midoriya declares “I will become the greatest hero no matter what,” with Shigaraki’s conversely promising, “I’ll destroy your story and everything you’ve ever known.”

Ultimately, the montage concludes with glowing outlines of the young hero, his hands readying to unleash One for All and a shirtless Shigaraki, his fingertips beginning to shine as he powers up his Singularity quirk, standing back to back.

From there, the trailer then gives way to the reveal that My Hero Academia will return for its eight and final season, as set to adapt the final three volumes of Kohei Horikoshi’s original story, this October.

Glowing Outlines of Izuku Midoriya (Daiki Yamashita) and Tomura Shigaraki (Kouki Uchiyama) fortell their upcoming battle in My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON (2025), Bones

Produced by Toho animation, animated by Bones, and directed by Naomi Nakayama (Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui), the majority of the established My Hero Academia anime production team will return to finish out the series, including scriptwriter Yosuke Kuroda (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) and character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi (HeartCatch PreCure!).

As of writing, Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be providing fans with same-day simulcasts, but word remains out on whether or not they will also provide same-day simuldubs.

Izuku Midoriya (Daiki Yamashita) clashes with Tomura Shigaraki (Kouki Uchiyama) in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 “Inflation” (2024), Bones

Meanwhile, fans looking to pass the time until Deku and company’s return may want to check out the upcoming anime adaptation of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off manga.

Penned by mangakas Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court, the series follows the exploits of one Kouichi Haimawari, who was forced to abandon his dreams of using his Slide quirk to be a hero due to arriving late to his U.A. High entrance exam, but comes to find his passion for crime-fighting reignited by fellow unlicensed ‘vigilantes’ Knuckle Duster and Pop Step.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes❘OFFICIAL SUPER TEASER TRAILER

