'Miarculous' Universe Launches New Chapter, Will Introduce A Villain Deadlier Than Hawk Moth And More Superheroes: "This Will Be Broadcast Over The Next Ten Years"
The Miraculous Universe is set for an overhaul, as announced by the new CEO of Miraculous Corp, Andy Yeatman. The announcement came during the celebration of the franchise’s 10th anniversary on October 19, 2024. According to the CEO, Miraculous will go global, with new superheroes from all over the world.
The universe has focused primarily on the Paris-based show Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir in the last decade. The series follows two teenagers, Marinette and Adrien, who acquire superpowers after being chosen by magical jewels called Miraculouses. The two struggle with regular teenage problems while also fighting a supervillain called Hawk Moth (Adrien’s father Gabriel) who uses the power of the Butterfly Miraculous to turn regular Parisians into Sentimonsters.
The stage for the revamping was set after Hawk Moth’s destruction in the fifth season. Adrien was also revealed as a Sentimonster while Marinette’s friend Lila acquired the dreaded Butterfly Miraculous. Ladybug will, therefore, need external help in the upcoming sixth season and the rest of the new chapter.
“We think there’s a lot of room to expand further in different areas that we haven’t tapped in yet. We’ll be introducing brand new characters that the creative team has developed and in some cases have created and playing around with internally for many years…You might imagine Ladybug helping to introduce (Lady Dragon and Stellar Force), but there’ll be new characters with their own team, their own friends, their own crushes, set in their own cities, with their own superpowers, set in different iconic locations,” Yeatman said.
The new chapter of Miraculous Ladybug will also be animated using the more powerful Unreal Engine, unlike the previous installments which used Maya. The new-look franchise will have better quality visuals and more locations in the backdrop rather than just Paris. The creative team, however, remains unchanged with Thomas Astruc and Nathanaël Bronn still working on the project. Other rumors also suggest that Chloe Paye is the new screenwriter for Season 6.
