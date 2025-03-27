New ‘Panty &Stocking With Garterbelt’ Season 2 Teaser Introduces Lead Duo’s Male Counterparts, Confirms Official Release Date

Scanty (Yuka Komatsu) and Kneesocks (Ayumi Fujimura) take center stage in New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt (2025), Studio Trigger

After a 14-year break and an unforeseen studio change, the countdown to the chaotic return of Panty & Stocking with Gaterbelt is fully underway, as following its first teaser trailer, the series has now revealed the identities of two new players who are set to join the titular duo in their adventures throughout Daten City.

The titular duo takes aim in Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Season 1 Episode 13 “B—h Girls/B—h Girls: 2 B—h” (2010), Gainax

This expansion of the Studio Trigger-produced original series’ cast was first revealed during a special stage event, as held on March22nd at the recent AnimeJapan convention’s exclusive BLUE Stage.

Thereat, the returning voice actors for Panty (CV: Arisa Ogasawara – Hisca Aiheap in Tales of Vesperia: The First Strike), her sister Stocking (CV: Mariya Ise – Fujimasa March in Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray) and Briefs (CV: Hiroyuki Yoshino – Kaiju No. 9 in Kaiju No. 8) unveiled a brief teaser introducing fans to Daten City’s newest divine denizens – Polyester (CV: Junya Enoki – Totomaru Isshiki in Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective) and Polyurethane (CV: Yuto Uemura – Atsushi Nakajima in Bungo Stray Dogs).

『New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT』新キャラクター解禁PV

Respectively named after the synthetic clothing fabric and construction polymer, the effeminate pair are, like Panty and Stocking, angelic siblings who have found themselves booted out of heaven.

However, it’s currently unknown just what they did to receive a trip to Daten City, nor just what exact role the two are set to play in the heroines’ next sortie.

In addition to the brothers’ introduction, the teaser also notably contained the first official confirmation of the series’ return date, with its brief run time closing out with the reveal that New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt will return to the airwaves starting this July.

Polyester (Junya Enoki) and Polyurethane (Yuto Uemura) in New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt (2025), Studio Trigger

And in seeking to keep fan hype going all the way up to the series’ return, the AnimeJapan panel also saw Studio Trigger announce two Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt-related physical media releases.

First up was the Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt All-Time B–ch Edition.

Set to release on June 25th for an MSRP of 12,000 yen (~$80 USD), the three-disc Blu-ray boxset will contain the broadcast and uncut versions of the series’ Japanese and English dubs as well as a number of bonus extras, including the previously released ‘Ghost Explosion‘ footage collection, all eight episodes of the Panty & Stocking in Sanitarybox OVA, clean versions of its OP and ED, and an archive of its various previews and commercials.

Panty (Arisa Ogasawara) is annoyed at the thought of having to work in Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Season 1 Episode 2 “The Turmoil of the Beehive” (2010), Gainax

Next, Studio Trigger revealed that Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt‘s first season soundtrack will be receiving a vinyl release.

Featuring tracks from Taku Takahashi (m-flo), TeddyLoid, Mitsunori Ikeda, Hoshina Anniversary, Booty Bronx, and Jun Sasaki, the record will release on May 14th with an after-tax price tag of roughly ¥6,600 (~$43.95 USD).

Unfortunately for Western fans, at current, neither of these releases have confirmed plans to release anywhere outside of the series’ native Japan.

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt The Original Soundtrack Vinyl Cover (2025), flying DOG

As noted above, New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt will make its debut in July 2025.

