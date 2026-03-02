Anime

Crunchyroll Localizers Insert Online Slang And Memes Into 'Dead Account' Anime English Dub

Soji Enishiro (Nobuhiko Okamoto) taunts viewers in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 1 "He's a Flamebaiter" (2026), SynergySP

Despite raising their membership fees, Crunchyroll has yet to address the platform’s countless problems including the alarming amount of in-house botched localization with the latest incident consisting of the English language dub for Dead Account.

Soji Enishiro (Nobuhiko Okamoto) unleashes Onipien in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 4 “The Worst Trio Possible” (2026), SynergySP

Based on Shizumu Watanabe’s modern take on the exorcist genre, Dead Account follows the exorcists of Miden Academy who hunt social media based aberrations called ghost accounts – a dead person’s social media account getting possessed by a ghost. The possessed account can only be exorcised using a smartphone based exorcist power known as cyberkinesis.

Par the course with any Japanese property consisting of any type of social media, Crunchyroll’s in-house English-language dub localizers could not resist rewriting the original Japanese dialogue in favor of dated Zoomer internet slang and memes.

Garan holds Sad Boy K (Megumi Ogata) in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 4 “The Worst Trio Possible” (2026), SynergySP

The first incident occurs in the anime’s premiere episode “The Ultimate Flaimbaiter”, when flamebait Mytuber Soji Enishiro is basking in the glory of his latest successful stream for his Aoringo Mytube channel.

In Kodansha’s official localization of Shizumu Watanabe original manga, the infamous flamebait Mytuber declares “Nice! Now chat’s really heating up!”

Soji Enishiro taunts his chat in Dead Account Chapter 1 “The Ultimate Flamebaiter” (2023), Kodansha. Words and Art by Shizumu Watanabe.

Crunchyroll’s in-house English language subtitles are roughly consistent with Watanabe’s dialogue, which includes lines like “Lots of rage burning here.”

Soji Enishiro (Nobuhiko Okamoto) taunts viewers in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 1 “He’s a Flamebaiter” (2026), SynergySP

However, the localizers for Crunchyroll’s separate in-house English-language dub took creative liberties by replacing the flame related dialogue in favor of chronically online zoomer slang “Cope, seethe, and mald, viewers!”

Soji Enishiro (Parker Gray) taunts viewers in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 1 “He’s a Flamebaiter” (2026), SynergySP

The next incident occurs one month following the aforementioned stream after Mytube taking down Soji’s Aoringo channel. Among the rumors surrounding mytube’s decision include a passerby who wonders if Aoringo was abducted by the mysterious Miden Academy that has been rumored to use torture techniques to reform smartphone addicted kids.

In addition, those who walk through Miden’s door are never heard from again. In Kodansha’s official localization of Shizumu Watanabe’s original manga, the passerby’s companion responds: “That’s just an urban legend, dude!”

The Miden Academy Urban Legend in Dead Account Chapter 1 “The Ultimate Flamebaiter” (2023), Kodansha. Words and Art by Shizumu Watanabe.

Crunchyroll’s in-house localization for the anime’s English language subtitles are consistent with the manga “That’s got to be an urban legend!”

A passerby’s response to the Miden Academy Urban Legend in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 1 “He’s a Flamebaiter” (2026), SynergySP

The streaming platform’s in-house English dub localization team, however, rewrote the script in favor of a very dated internet meme “Sounds like a bad creepypasta!”

A passerby’s response to the Miden Academy Urban Legend in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 1 “He’s a Flamebaiter” (2026), SynergySP

The next incident occurs in episode 4 “The Worst Possible Trio”. During the tail end of Soji’s first team up mission to clear out the cyber ghosts haunting Pig Camera store with fellow Miden Academy exorcists Kukuru Kasabata and Kiyomi Urusugawa, On the final floor of the building, the trio encounter an unexpected cursed mid-level ghost account Kirika-chan.

After attempting to capture it with her slime, the ghost account breaks out and reaches out to capture Urusugawa. In Crunchyroll’s in-house localization for the English subtitles of the anime original dialogue, the electronic aberration screeches “so photogenic!”

Kirika-chan (Satomi Arai) reaches out to grab Kiyomi Urusugawa (Ai Fairouz) in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 4 “The Worst Trio Possible” (2026), SynergySP

The anime streaming platform’s in-house English dub localization team made the creative decision to replace the dialogue with even more chronically online slang “OMG. girl, slay!”

Kirika-chan (Monica Rial) reaches out to grab Kiyomi Urusugawa (Hayden Daviau) in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 4 “The Worst Trio Possible” (2026), SynergySP

The next incident occurs later in the episode and consists of both of Crunchyroll’s in-house localization teams inserting slang into Kirika-chan’s dialogue. The angry mid-level ghost account is retaliating against Urusugawa calling her ugly by breaking her arm.

In Kodansha’s localization of Watanabe’s manga. Kirika-chan shrieks: “Who are you calling ugly?! Can’t you see how beautiful I am?!”

Kirika-chan retaliates against Kiyomi Urusugawa in Dead Account Chapter 5 “The Curse of Beauty” (2023), Kodansha. Words and Art by Shizumu Watanabe.

Crunchyroll’s in-house localization team revised the ghost account’s dialogue in the English subtitles “Who are you calling ‘uggo’? I’m totes photogenic!”

The anime streaming platform’s English dub localization team, however, took it a step further “That wasn’t very nice was it? Don’t be jelly just ’cause ‘m serving!”

Kirika-chan (Monica Rial) retaliates against Kiyomi Urusugawa (Hayden Daviau) in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 4 “The Worst Trio Possible” (2026), SynergySP

The next incident is set after the mid-level curse has been provoked by Soji and Kukuru even further, Kirika-chan threatens the duo with a cruel artistic punishment she has in store for them.

In Kodansha’s localization of Watanabe’s original manga dialogue the ghost account describes her latest masterpiece consisting of stringing the boys heads between Urusugawa thighs. “Best customization yet! Even better than that time I customized a five year old girl!”

Kurika-chan describes her latest masterpiece in Dead Account Chapter 6 “The Terrible Trio” (2023), Kodansha. Words and Art by Shizumu Watanabe.

Followed by the aberration launching her attack at Soji screeching “Dollie!”

Kirika-chan launches assault on Soji Enishiro in Dead Account Chapter 6 “The Terrible Trio” (2023), Kodansha. Words and Art by Shizumu Watanabe.

Crunchyroll’s in-house localization team for the English subtitles, she describes her customization as “Even better than that little girl I messed up photogenically before!”

Kirika-chan (Satomi Arai) threatens Soji Enishiro (Nobuhiko Okamoto) and Kukuru Kasukabe (Kouki Uchiyama) in Dead Account Episode 4 “The Worst Trio Possible” (2026), SynergySP

Followed by the aberration launching her attack screeching “Let’s get photogenic!”

Kirika-chan (Satomi Arai) launches assault on Soji Enishiro (Nobuhiko Okamoto) in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 4 “The Worst Trio Possible” (2026), SynergySP

The anime streaming platform’s English language dub localization team continued to memeify the original Japanese dialogue: “It’ll definitely top the one with that girlie-pop that I hardcore yassified before!”

Kirika-chan (Monica Rial) threatens Soji Enishiro (Parker Gray) and Kukuru Kasukabe (Kouki Uchiyama) in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 4 “The Worst Trio Possible” (2026), SynergySP

With in turn, the aberration launching her attack on the duo screaming “Slay!”

Kirika-chan (Monica Rial) launches attack at Soji Enishiro (Parker Gray) in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 4 “The Worst Trio Possible” (2026), SynergySP

The final incident occurs in both Crunchyroll’s in house English subtitles as well as the dub in Episode 5, “The Anacronistic Exorcist”. After exorcising Kirika-chan the situation took a turn for the worst with the appearance of Sad Boy K. When all looked lost, their teacher Yoimaru Azaki intervened with his analog psychokinesis to rescue the trio and began his clash with the high level ghost account.

As he continued to show his impressive skills against Sad Boy K, Soji inquired his comrades on Azaki-sensei’s cyberkinetic powers. In Kodansha’s official localization Shizumu Watanabe manga, “The genius spirit medium Yoimaru Azaki, ranked among the best of the best at a young age. At just eighteen, he exorcised the demon ‘guen kabaki’ and became a living legend.”

Yoimaru Azaki’s reputation in Dead Account Chapter 8 “The Old-Fashioned Exorcist” (2023), Kodansha. Words and Art by Shizumu Watanabe.

Crunchyroll’s in-house localization team for the anime’s English subtitles had Urusugawa describe Azaki-sensei’s status as “Apparently, it earned him the super cringe title the Living Legend.”

Kiyomi Urusugawa (Fairouz Ai) on Yoimaru Azaki’s (Takuya Satou) reputation in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 5 “The Anachronistic Exorcist” (2026), SynergySP

The anime streaming platform’s English dub localization team had Urusugawa expanded on Azaki-sensei’s legend was “Apparently defeating it earned him the title the Living Legend, which is super cringe if you know the guy.”

Kiyomi Urusugawa (Hayden Daviau) on Yoimaru Azaki’s (Ryan Negrón) reputation in Dead Account Season 1 Episode 5 “The Anachronistic Exorcist” (2026), SynergySP

