‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution’ English Dub VAs Tell Fans To Knock It Off With In-Theater TikToks: “Respect The Medium”

Gojo Satoru (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang) is sealed away in the Prison Realm in Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution (2025), MAPPA

With the Stateside premiere of the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution just days away, the film’s English dub voice leads have made a plea with the series’ overwhelmingly younger-leaning fanbase to observe basic social etiquette and, refrain from farming screen recordings for social media, and specifically TikTok engagement.

Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur) unleashes his Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution (2025), MAPPA

Recapping the events of last season’s Shibuya Incident and ending with a sneak-peek of the series’ upcoming take on the original manga’s Culling Game arc, the compilation film debuted in Japan on November 7th and is currently set to hit the United States on December 5th, as made possible by Crunchyroll and their international anime distribution efforts.

The film first found itself the catalyst to a new round of ‘public behavior’ discourse shortly after its Japanese premiere, as local audiences had been so rabid in their in-theater recording that just three days later, the official Twitter account for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime felt the need to remind them of the potential legal troubles that could follow from their illegal filming:

Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur) embraces his rage in Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution (2025), MAPPA

“The illegally recorded images and video footage of the current screening of Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution has been found on the internet. Filming a movie inside a theater is a crime under the Law for Prevention of Unauthorized Recording of Films (Film Piracy Prevention Law).

In addition, uploading such unauthorized recordings to platforms like X, YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook constitutes copyright infringement. If copyright infringement occurs in violation of the Film Piracy Prevention Law or the Copyright Act, penalties may include up to 10 years imprisonment, or a fine of up to 10 million yen, or both.

To ensure everyone can enjoy the movie safely, we kindly ask you to refrain from any unauthorized recording, posting or sharing. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Official JP Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Account (@animejujutsu) via Twitter

And it was in response to this particular communiqué that the film’s English-language dub leads, Adam McArthur (Yuji Idatori) and Kayleigh McKee (Yuta Okkotsu), made their above request to US audiences.

Shown the Jujutsu Kaisen account’s tweet during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly‘s Nick Romano, the pair were subsequently asked as to whether or not they thought it was possible for American fans to avoid busting out their phones and snapping a quick recording of the film for TikTok, to which McKee took the lead and playfully-but-seriously declared, “As a representative of the brand and as a legal citizen of the United States, my official take is don’t do it.”

“Listen, it’s gonna come out on Crunchyroll not that long after,” she added. “If you really have to clip clips and send it to your friends, it’s gonna be higher quality.”

Yuta Okkotsu (Megumi Ogata/Kayleigh McKee) gives chase to Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur) in Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution (2025), MAPPA

Met with a similarly jovial pushback from McArthur, who questioned, “Wait, wait. So you’re saying don’t do something illegal now, do something illegal later?”, McKee explained, “Not necessarily. Under 30 seconds is legal, but not in movie theaters, on Crunchyroll.”

Returning to the topic at hand, McArthur ultimately affirmed, “What are we doing here? Respect the medium. Respect all the hard work that went into this.”

Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur) struggles to accept Gojo Satoru’s (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang) fate in Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution (2025), MAPPA

As noted above, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution is currently on track to unleash hell upon American audiences this Friday, December 5th.

