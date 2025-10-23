‘Trigun: Stargaze’ Drops First Trailer, Confirms Milly Thompson Debut For Anime Remake’s “Final Phase”

Vash the Stampede (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka) finds himself at the mercy of Million Knives (Ryuugi Sato) in Trigun: Stargaze (2026), Orange

It’s time to lock, load, and grab a fresh bag of donuts, because Vash the Stampede is saddling up for the “final phase” of studio Orange’s Trigun anime remake, Trigun: Stargaze – and he’s finally bringing the fan-favorite Milly Thompson along for the ride.

Vash the Stampede (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka) in Trigun: Stargaze (2026), Orange

First announced immediately following the season finale of 2023’s Trigun: Stampede, the sequel series debuted its first official trailer during the series’ recent NYCC panel, as attended by the series’ original mangaka Masahiro Nightow, director Masako Sato, and Orange producers Yota Shirasu and Yoshihiro Watanabe.

Anime “TRIGUN STARGAZE” Teaser Trailer (2026), Orange

Per the series’ official synopsis, Stargaze will pick up “two and a half years after the Lost July tragedy, which laid waste to an entire city and engulfed the whole planet in chaos.”

“Meryl Stryfe (CV: Sakura Andou – Suzune Iseri in Girls Band Cry), now a senior journalist, continues her search for Vash (CV: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka – Zanka Nijiku in Gachiakuta) with her new younger sidekick, Milly Thompson (CV: Chika Ayamori – Marco in Good Bye, Dragon Life), and runs into Nicholas D. Wolfwood (CV: Yoshimasa Hosoya – Shoutarou Hidari in Fuuto PI) along the way. As plant robberies begin taking place once again, they sense Millions Knives’s (CV: Ryuuji Satou – Barca in Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadow) organization conspiring behind the scenes.

Meryl Stryfe (Sakura Andou) realizes there’s a particularly strange roadblock ahead in Trigun: Stargaze (2026), Orange

“Meanwhile, Vash has taken the new name Eriks and is living in hiding in a backwater town when he gets a surprise visit from Jessica, a young girl with an SOS from the third ship they call home. He thus decides to put an end to a long-standing feud in order to protect those dear to him.”

“Just as the pieces of the story begin falling back together again, the planet receives a message from the far reaches of outer space: ‘We are a fleet of colony ships from Earth…Those who wish may accompany us to a new frontier. The entire population rejoices at this news. However, as if to mock their celebration, the one-winged angel returns to wreak havoc and despair. Fates collide to forge a final conclusion for the panicked planet.”

Milly Thompson (Chika Ayamori) busts through in Trigun: Stargaze (2026), Orange

Perhaps most notable (and most welcome) about these reveals is the confirmation that after her complete absence in Stampede, the series’ beloved brunette, Milly Thompson, would finally be making her remake debut.

Similar to the rest of the cast, Orange has made some adjustments to Milly’s depiction in Trigun: Stargaze, notably recasting her voice actor from original actress Sastsuki Yukino to Chika Yamori and trading in her long hair, broad shoulders, and signature-cross-adorned-cloak for a more sporty look.

Milly Thompson (Chika Ayamori) in her Trigun: Stargaze Character Visual (2026), Orange

Per a personal recap provided by Manga Mavericks podcast host @LumRanmaYasha via their personal Twitter account, following the trailer’s debut, the aforementioned Shiraso spoke to attendees about Milly’s remake character, explaining, “Meryl’s partner after she’s advanced in her career. Like in the original series, she’s lighthearted and uplifting and brings cheer to her relationships.”

Additionally, Sato noted that Milly would not be the only female character to join the cast in Stargaze, as “another girl joins the team” later on.

Though Sato did not provide further details as to who this mystery cast member may be, the producer admitted that he “enjoys the interactions” between her, Milly, and Meryl.

Meryl Stryfe (Sakura Andou) and Milly Thompson (Chika Ayamori) learn of Million Knives’ (Ryuugi Sato) resurrection in Trigun: Stargaze (2026), Orange

As of writing, Studio Orange has yet to reveal an episode count.

However, they have revealed that the Humanoid Typhoon will officially make his return in January 2026, with same-day simulcasts set to once again be provided by Crunchyroll.

