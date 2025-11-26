Comic Books

BIC’s New Ask-Me-Anything Series Kicks Off Tomorrow As The Rippaverse’s Andrew Rodriguez Stops By To Talk ‘Blue-Shift’

Though the years have seen us expand our operations into practically every area of nerd news, from anime, to video games, to tokusatsu, Bounding Into Comics has always kept our namesake medium close to our hearts – and in service of actually eliciting change and fostering genuine community at a time when ‘intellectual dishonesty’ reigns supreme in the world of comic books, we’re proud to announce the launch of our new Ask-Me-Anything @ BIC series!

A few months ago, after finding myself exhausted with the twin announcements of DC K.O. and Marvel Comics’ Age of Revelation – A shonen-esque fighting tournament that should easily be swept by Superman? ANOTHER ‘Alternate future where things go wrong for the X-Men? Really? – I realized that despite having ‘comics’ in our name, we weren’t doing our duty in highlighting the ever-growing amount of indie creators who are actually delivering for their readers.

Seeking to remedy this, I took the first step of reaching out to Deathshroud creator Chad Larson for a written interview regarding his then-upcoming graphic novel, Deathshroud: Forged in Shadows, his gracious agreement to which ultimately resulted in the debut entry of our Indie Spotlight feature.

Though the interview went swimmingly and received a decent amount of reader attention (which hopefully translated to at least some sales for Larson!), the thought occurred to me a few days after its publication, ‘You know, an accompanying video interview would’ve been really easy to do, and I bet our readers would’ve appreciated meeting Larson face-to-face.’

Fast forward a few weeks and, when discussing our potential plans for next year, the idea of live-interviewing notable individuals within the comic book industry was a particularly popular one among our team – and thus Ask-Me-Anything @ BIC was born.

Hosted by your Friendly Neighborhood BIC Editor-in-Chief, the series will see each guest stopping by for both a live interview, which will be streamed on our YouTube, Kick, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook pages, and a written ‘ask-me-anything’ session, as hosted on our new community forums.

Kicking off tomorrow, November 26th, our first guest will be none other than The Rippaverse’s Creative Manager – and the creator of their newest hero, Blue-Shift – Andrew Rodriguez (who, in full disclosure, is also my personal friend and my co-host on the comic book podcast Foil Variant).

From 1 PM -3 PM EST tomorrow, Andrew will be hanging out on the BIC Community Forums to answer your questions about The Rippaverse, the ins and outs of indie publishing, his recent creator debut in RippaZine Vol. l #5, and all the ways in which DC keeps screwing over Wally West.

From there, Andrew will join me for a video interview, which is currently set for a few hours after the AMA – Make sure you don’t miss it by subscribing to our various channels.

We’re still planning out future guests, so we don’t have a consistent schedule for AMA @ BIC quite yet – but don’t worry, this will be more than a ‘one and done’ situation.

That all said, hopefully you’ll join us tomorrow – and if not, hopefully we’ll catch you next time!

(Oh, and Chad, if you’re reading this – You’ve already got a guaranteed spot to join us! We’ll have your people call our people.)

