DC Immediately Cancels New ‘Red Hood’ Series After Writer Publicly Mocks Fatal Shooting Of Charlie Kirk

Jason Todd takes a bullet to the shoulder in Red Hood Vol. 2 #1 (2025), DC. Words by Gretchen Felker-Martin, art by Jeff Spokes.

It looks like it’s back to the grave for Jason Todd, as thanks to writer Gretchen Felker-Martin meeting the news of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s recent shooting with mockery, DC has cancelled their new Red Hood series after just one issue.

The Huntress and The Red Hood spell bad news for the criminals of New Angelique on Jeff Spokes’ cover to Red Hood Vol. 1 #1 (2025), DC

While the situation is still unfolding, what’s currently known about the recent attempt on the political pundit’s life is that at 12:20 on September 10th, while speaking on the Utah Valley University campus in the first stop of his American Comeback, Kirk was suddenly hit in the neck from a distance by single bullet fired by an as-of-yet unidentified and still-at-large individual.

Immediately collapsing into a geyser of blood, Kirk was immediately rushed to the nearby Timpanogos Regional Hospital for emergency treatment.

(While we will refrain from sharing the graphic footage with unassuming readers, in the interest of journalistic integrity and seeing as how the event is a matter of public record, those wishing to witness the event can view various angles of the event here; but be warned, viewer discretion is absolutely advised.)

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk addressing students on the Utah Valley University campus just moments before being fatally shot on September 10th, 2025

Roughly two hours later, Kirk passed away as a result of his injuries, his death personally confirmed by US President Donald Trump via his Truth Social account.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” wrote Trump. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) via Truth Social

However, it was in the short window between Kirk’s shooting and the confirmation of his death that Felker-Martin would torpedo the one-time Robin’s solo career before it could even get off the ground.

Taking to her personal Bluesky account within the hour, the Red Hood Vol. 2 writer responded to the news with the firm declaration, “Thoughts and prayers you Nazi bitch.”

“Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk,” they added.

Gretchen Felker-Martin (@scumbelievable.bsky.social) via Bluesky

Though Felker-Martin’s messages were quickly deleted thanks to her account being handed an official suspension, the damage to her mainstream comic book career was already done, as later that evening comic book stores received a message from DC informing them that not only was Red Hood Vol. 2 officially cancelled – the same day its first issue hit shelves no less – but they would be offering full refunds-via-credit for not just their remaining stock, but that which had already been sold.

As shared to the public by Popverse‘s Graeme McMillan: “DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood Vol. 2 #2 and Red Hood Vol. 2 #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood Vol. 2 #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold.”

Jason Todd fights for his life against a surprise assault from The Tower in Red Hood Vol. 1 #1 (2025), DC. Words by Gretchen Felker-Martin, art by Jeff Spokes.

Pressed by McMillan as to the specific reasons for the book’s cancellation, the publisher declined to either provide specifics or name Felker-Martin, instead pinning the blame on an apparent issue regarding DC’s social media policy:

“At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct.”

Jason Todd barely survives a scrap with Royale in Red Hood Vol. 1 #1 (2025), DC. Words by Gretchen Felker-Martin, art by Jeff Spokes.

As of publication, neither Felker-Martin – who notably considered it a point of pride that they purposefully avoided reading any previous Jason Todd stories before tackling his latest solo outing – nor series artist Jeff Spokes have offered any public comment regarding DC’s sudden cancellation of Red Hood Vol. 2.

