DC Goes Gacha, Announces ‘Batman #1’ Foil Variants Exclusively Available Via Blind Bag Gamble

The Dark Knight stands ready to defend Gotham on Marc Silvestri and Arif Prianto's variant cover to Batman Vol. 4 #1 (2025), DC

In one of the more blatant and eye-rolling cash grabs to come out of the Big Two in recent memory, the first issue of DC’s upcoming Batman relaunch will not only release with the expected bevy of variant covers, but the publisher will also be hiding seven foil variants exclusively inside gacha-style ‘blind bags’.

The Caped Crusader swings into action on Jorge Jiménez’s cover to Batman Vol. 4 #1 (2025), DC

Set to be penned by The Immortal Iron Fist Vol. 1 scribe Matt Fraction with art from Jorge Jiménez, colors by Tomeu Morey, and lettering courtesy of Clayton Cowles, very little is currently known about what The Dark Knight’s next chapter will actually entail, save for the fact that it will apparently seek to “celebrate” the hero’s 85-year history.

“Jorge and I have a very superhero-forward kind of take on Batman,” Fraction told AIPT Comics. “We’ve got a new Batmobile, we’ve got a new costume, we’ve got new characters, and we’ve got a lot of old ones too—good and bad; all the stuff that makes Batman the coolest character in comics. We want to celebrate it all.”

Batman prepares himself for a fight on Gabrielle Del’Otto’s variant cover to Batman Vol. 4 #1 (2025), DC

“For this new chapter, we’re crafting a revamped aesthetic, bringing back Batman’s blue suit in a definitive way,” added Jiménez. “It’s a small shift meant to feel both classic and fresh, subtly evolving while staying true to the original design we’ve used in recent years. At the same time, I’m working on Gotham City’s visual identity, giving it a fresh approach that sets it apart from my previous takes. I’m aiming for a slight pop influence, something that subtly nods to classic stories while keeping the dark and ominous feel of contemporary Batman.”

In standard comic book industry fashion, DC will seek to capitalize on the release of Batman Vol. 4 #1 by printing it in a number of collectible options, including variant covers and oversized display editions.

Batman patrols the Gotham skyline on Andy Kubert’s variant cover to Batman Vol. 4 #1 (2025), DC

As detailed by the publisher on their official website:

“The main cover for Batman #1 will be illustrated by Jorge Jiménez and will retail for $4.99 US, alongside a foil variant cover by Jiménez for $7.99 US.

“Additionally, Batman #1 will feature cardstock variant covers, each retailing for $5.99 US, from some of the most acclaimed artists in comics, including: Jim Lee, Marc Silvestri and Arif Prianto, J. Scott Campbell, Frank Quitely, Gabriele Dell’Otto, Julian Totino Tedesco, Andy Kubert (1:25 incentive variant), and David Aja (1:50 incentive variant), along with a new Bat-Symbol variant cover and a blank sketch cover with the new Batman series logo.

Batman surveys the streets of Gotham on David Aja’s variant cover to Batman Vol. 4 #1 (2025), DC

“A premium ‘DC Showcase’ wraparound variant cover by Stanley ‘Artgerm’ Lau will also be available, retailing for $24.99 US.

“Fans can also pick up a Giant-Size Special Edition of Batman #1 on September 3, available in a massive full-color 11″ x 17″ art board trim size format. Batman #1 Giant-Size Special Edition will be available in both a standard card stock main cover for $14.99 US and an open-to-order foil variant for $19.99 US, featuring Jorge Jiménez’s cover artwork for both.”

The Batcave receives visitors on Stanley ‘Artgerm’ Lau’s variant cover to Batman Vol. 4 #1 (2025), DC

But in a break from the usual industry standards, while foil variants of any given issue are usually put up for normal order by its publisher, DC has chosen to ask fans who want said versions of the above covers to roll the dice with Batman #1‘s blind bag editions:

“To celebrate the launch on September 3, DC is offering an exclusive blind bag edition of Batman #1, available from participating retailers,” detailed the publisher. “The Batman #1 ‘Blind as a Bat’ polybag special edition will retail for $9.99 US and each blind bag will include one stunning foil variant cover, selected at random from a lineup of superstar artists.”

The Caped Crusader stands at the ready on Frank Quitely’s variant cover to Batman Vol. 4 #1 (2025), DC

Thus, if one wants a specific foil variant or the entire collection, they’ll have to either pray for the RNG Gods to shine upon them or fork over an ton of money in the secondary market.

While frustrating for readers, this release format actually works for the Caped Crusader in a meta sense, as only someone with Bruce Wayne’s wealth could think this was a ‘fun’ idea.

Per above, Batman Vol. 4 #1 is currently set to crash onto shelves this September 3rd.

