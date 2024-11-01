‘Hell’s Paradise Jigokuraku’ Mangaka Yuji Kaku Makes Marvel Debut In ‘Phases Of The Moon Knight #3’, Introduces Kawaii Version Of The Fist Of Khonshu

Moon Knight-chan is the latest Fist of Khonshu in Phases of the Moon Knight Vol. 1 #3 "Moon Knight-chan" (2024), Marvel Comics. Words and art by Yuji Kaku.

In a move that’s sure to please both weebs and comic book fans alike, Hell’s Paradise Jigokuraku and Ayashimon mangaka Yuji Kaku has officially made Marvel Comics debut, having contributed a new original story and character to the upcoming fourth issue of the Phases of the Moon Knight series.

Phases of the Moon Knight 1-3 Variant Cover (2024), Marvel Comics, Words and Art by Yuji Kaku.

A four-issue anthology series, each issue of Phases of Moon Knight enlists a different team of creators to tell stories about their own unique variants of the white-clad hero.

And in the third issue, Kaku deviated from his fellow Khonshu-inspired creators and took a more ‘anime’-styled approach to his story Moon Knight-chan, therein introducing the eponymous Lunatic Angel Moon Knight-chan to the Marvel Universe proper.

Moon Knight-chan arrives to protect the innocent in Phases of the Moon Knight Vol. 1 #3 “Moon Knight-chan” (2024), Marvel Comics. Words and art by Yuji Kaku.

Having experienced a turbulent past and facing a likewise future, the story of Moon Knight-chan kicks off with a flashback depicting the Buddha of the Moon, Candraprabha, granting the titular character and their brother, Mika, the power to take down the pair’s abusive father.

Jumping forward to the present day, Moon Knight-chan, equipped with both bunny ears and a katana, and Mika, armed with a pair of drill arms, make their violent debut by decapitating a man who was attempting to solicit a prostitute in Kabukicho Park and shredding his friend who stepped in to defend him.

But after slicing them down, much to both Moon Knight-chan and Mika’s dismay, the man and his friend reveal that rather than genuine humans, they are just two parts of a massive, homonculi-esque kaiju.

A Kaiju vows revenge on Moon Knight-chan in Phases of the Moon Knight Vol. 1 #3 “Moon Knight-chan” (2024), Marvel Comics. Words and art by Yuji Kaku.

However, just as the beast turns his lustful attentions to the knocked-out hero, it soon discovers that Moon Knight-chan is not a girl, but rather a young man.

As explained in a subsequent flashback, right before Candraprabha granted the siblings their powers, their brother Michiru, in a last ditch effort to save them all from further physical abuse, sets himself on fire and flings himself at their father, in doing so sacrificing himself to take out their tormentor.

The enemy kaiju discovers that Moon Knight-chan is a boy in Phases of the Moon Knight Vol. 1 #3 “Moon Knight-chan” (2024), Marvel Comics. Words and art by Yuji Kaku.

From there, the story reaches its climax, therein revealing that Moon Knight-chan is not one individual, but rather a sort of ‘shared form’ for all three siblings, each of which displays a different power when in charge of their body.

Following this twist, Michiru takes control of the Moon Knight system and swings her moon-shaped kusari-fundo (a Japanese weapon which usually consists of a single chain with weights on each end) at the kaiju, killing him instantly and securing victory for the ‘team’.

The final personality of Moon Knight-chan appears to put an end to their current battle in Phases of the Moon Knight Vol. 1 #3 “Moon Knight-chan” (2024), Marvel Comics. Words and art by Yuji Kaku.

A genuine breath of fresh creative air at a time when the Western comic book industry could desperately use it, Kaku’s story makes its debut, as noted above, in Phases of the Moon Knight Vol. 1 #3, which is on sale now.

