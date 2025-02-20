Marvel Comics “To Completely Wreck And Reassemble” Mutant Canon In Upcoming ‘Giant-Size X-Men’ 50th Anniversary Event, Will Rewrite Kamala Khan Into Classic Storylines Like ‘Dark Phoenix’ And ‘House Of M’

Ms. Marvel does her best Phoenix impression on Elizabeth Torque's homage variant cover to Ms. Marvel: The First Mutant Vol. 1 #1 (2023), Marvel Comics

Just when it felt like the publisher couldn’t get anymore creatively desperate than seriously reviving Gwen Stacy, Marvel Comics has announced that this summer, they”ll be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Giant Size X-Men Vol. 1 #1 by throwing Kamala Khan into the timestream and having her canonically ‘added’ into some of the titular team’s most iconic moments.

Ms. Marvel rocks her new X-uniform on Stanley “Artgerm” Lau’s variant cover to Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant Vol. 1 #1 (2023), Marvel Comics

Set to be penned by Venom War: Spider-Man Vol. 1 writing duo Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing with art from iconic Wolverine Vol. 2 penciller Adam Kubert, the upcoming and eponymously-named Giant-Size X-Men event will see the aforementioned Ms. Marvel, her mutant identity revealed at the end of the Kraoka era, sucked into the past and introduced to four pivotal moments across mutant history: The first emergence of Krakoa, the Dark Phoenix Saga, the Age of Apocalypse, and the House of M.

The Uncanny X-Men and a new friend rush to save the original team on Adam Kubert’s cover to Giant-Size X-Men Vol. 3 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

As explained by Marvel Comics in an official press release, upon arriving in each of these time periods, the young heroine will not only be added into the respective story’s canon narrative, but also uncover “mysteries long buried and secrets that will define the future of Marvel’s mutants!”

“Ever since she discovered she was a mutant, Kamala Khan has been balancing her previous life as Ms. Marvel with her role as a leader in the new community – but her conflicted identity has come at a deep personal cost,” continues the series’ solicit. “Now, pulled into the distant past by an unhinged villain with deep ties to mutant history, Ms. Marvel will witness the iconic birth of the Uncanny X-Men and their first encounter with Krakoa from an all-new, all-different perspective. But when history begins to change… can either Kamala Khan or the X-Men themselves survive the experience?”

The Scarlet Witch puts an end (albeit temporarily) to mutantkind in House of M Vol. 1 #1 (2005). Words by Brian Michael Bendis, art by Olivier Coipel, Tim Townsend, Frank D’Armata, and Chris Eliopoulos.

Consisting of five issues total, each entry in the Giant-Size X-Men event will also feature an anthology of back-up stories from “X-Men creators past and present”, starting with X-Men Red Vol. 1 writer Al Ewing and Scarlet Witch Vol. 3 artist Sara Pichelli, the pair of whom will work together to “introduce the X-Man that never was!”

In other words – it looks like Kamala Khan will soon be considered an integral part of the X-Men’s deep history

Cyclops and Jean Grey make their final stand against the Shi’ar Empire on John Byrne, Terry Austin, and Jim Novak’s cover to X-Men Vol. 1 #137 “The Fate of the Phoenix!” (1980), Marvel Comics

“No hype,” teased Lanzing and Kelly, “every issue of GIANT-SIZE is here to blow your mind and break your heart.”

“Mutantkind is the grandest, most sprawling canvas in the Marvel canon—moreover, it’s the one the Hivemind has been arguing and geeking out about since we were teenagers at our local comic shop,” they beamed. “Now, alongside the absolute legend Adam Kubert and three more of the best artists in the industry, we’re posed to completely wreck and reassemble the history of the X – with our favorite hero Kamala Khan front and center. It’s an honor, a joy, and a huge responsibility. FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 is just a taste. What comes next will be marvelous.”

Marvel Comics unveils the checklist for their ‘Giant-Size X-Men’ event.

As noted by the writing duo, Kamala Khan’s Time Tour officially kick offs on May 3rd in the Free Comic Book Day 2025: Fantastic Four/Giant-Size X-Men #1 special, after which it will kick into full-gear a few weeks later in Giant-Size X-Men Vol. 3 #1, due to hit shelves on May 28th.

