Deadpool Co-Creator Rob Liefeld Slams Marvel Comics For Being “Ignorant And Willfully Dismissive” To Writers And Artists: “We Are Treated Like S–t!”

Deadpool is back for the last time in Deadpool Team-Up Vol. 3 #5 (2025), Marvel Comics. Words by Rob Liefeld, art by Rob Liefeld, Juan Manuel Rodriguez, and Joe Sabino.

Not one to mince words when it comes to his thoughts on the comic book industry, iconic Cable and Deadpool (and Youngblood) creator Rob Liefeld has once again taken public aim at Marvel Comics over their “dismissive” treatment of the actual talent responsible for the publisher’s financial and cultural success.

Deadpool makes his comic book debut in New Mutants Vol. 1 #98 “The Beginning of the End, Pt. 1” (1990), Marvel Comics. Words by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, art by Rob Liefeld, Steve Buccellato, and Joe Rosen.

Liefeld let loose against his now-former employer while speaking to ComicBook.com‘s Evan Valentine in promotion of the newly-launched Youngblood Vol. 3, itself the first entry in his effort to revive and create a multimedia franchise out of his original creator-owned series.

Asked by Valentine for his opinion on the present state of the overall industry’s relationship with creators, the Image Comics co-founder immediately declared, “We are treated like s–t!”

Shaft, Diehard, and Bedrock return yet again on Rob Liefeld’s cover to Youngblood Vol. 3 #1 (2025), Image Comics

“No one wants to say this but we are treated terribly even after all these years,” he continued. “We are the George R.R. Martins and Stephen Kings of our business. Try to make stuff without us and see what happens.”

And though Liefeld was pressed on the overall industry, it seems his thoughts were more focused on Marvel Comics specifically, as evidenced by the fact that he then recalled, “I have some other films in development right now and I can tell you that the other studios I work with now aren’t as ignorant and willfully dismissive as Marvel is.”

“People ask how can I do this?” the Youngblood creator said of his recent decision to voluntarily break-up with the publisher. “I don’t need anything from them! I hoped things would end on a better note but I wake up every day, thrilled to make whatever I want.”

Deadpool reflects on the friends he’s found along the way in Deadpool Team-Up Vol. 3 #5 (2025), Marvel Comics. Words by Rob Liefeld, art by Rob Liefeld, Juan Manuel Rodriguez, and Joe Sabino.

Proceeding to fully turn his attentions towards the current Deadpool and Cable IP holders, he then admitted, “I loved the characters I created for Marvel and it’s sad to say goodbye to them, but I’m happy.”

“It’s sad that more creators won’t stand up, but I was in a vacuum,” Liefeld told Valentine. “Myself and my fellow Image founders did a solid for this business as Image Comics has delivered one its initial promises. You come to Image Comics and you keep your entertainment rights, you enter with them and you exit with them. That was always our intent. We put our money where our mouth was on that one.”

The Deadpool Corps reunites with their eponymous leader in Deadpool: Badder Blood Vol. 1 #3 (2023), Marvel Comics. Words by Rob Liefeld and Chad Bowers, art by Rob Liefeld, Jay David Ramos, and Joe Sabino.

Closing out his thoughts on this particular topic, the New Mutants Vol. 1 legend clarified that when it comes to his continual campaigning for creator’s rights, “I’m not going to necessarily call to arms for fans. The ultimate deal is, I want to spread the word that it ultimately costs them nothing to treat us better.”

“I’m not talking about me, but I want better treatment for the next generations of comic creators,” said Liefeld. “Ultimately, it almost feels like creators are bothersome to these companies. They talk to you like ‘you’re lucky that we tolerate you.’ When I was 22 years old, I sold Cable, Deadpool, and Domino and I cut good deals, making that choice for those characters. Ultimately, just be cool!”

Major X finally reveals his identity in Deadpool Team-Up Vol. 3 #5 (2025), Marvel Comics. Words by Rob Liefeld, art by Rob Liefeld, Juan Manuel Rodriguez, and Joe Sabino.

For those unaware, Liefeld’s current vitriol for the whole of Marvel Entertainment first sparked in 2023 when, contrary to usual industry practice, the company chose to formally credit Marvel Comics’ then-Editor-in-Chief Roy Thomas as co-creator for Deadpool alongside both himself and writer Fabian Nicieza.

From there, things only soured further when in response to asking for an explicit ‘highlight’ credit on Deadpool & Wolverine in recognition of his creating the character – and only a credit, as he asked for no additional money – Liefeld was reportedly met with genuine anger and finger-wagging from Marvel.

The final nail in the Liefeld-Marvel coffin would subsequently come with the premiere of The Merc With A Mouth’s official MCU debut, as while he and his family were invited to the red carpet, there were given the cold shoulder by Kevin Feige and his fellow Disney executives while there, were later told that a good amount of the photos taken of them or featuring them that night had been deleted on the Mouse’s orders, and that he was not on the guest list for the film’s afterparty.

“At some point, you go, ‘I’ve received the message, and the message is clear,'” he later admitted on his Robservations podcast.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) come across the corpse of Giant-Man (Paul Rudd) in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Marvel Entertainment

The first issue of Liefeld’s Youngblood Vol. 3 revival is now on sale, with special variants currently available through his personal webstore.

