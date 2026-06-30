Comic Books

Dynamite Entertainment Relaunching ‘Gargoyles’ Again in New Series This Summer

Broadway (Bill FagerBakke) knows the secret recipe in Gargoyles Season 1 Episode 9 "Enter Macbeth" (1994), Buena Vista Television

The spell is broken, and they live again! And it’s not even the first time. Dynamite Entertainment has been putting out comics based on beloved animated series for years, but they are relaunching Gargoyles with a brand-new series and number one this year.

Editor Nate Cosby hyped the event, saying, “Welcome to the first new ONGOING GARGOYLES SERIES in years! It’s a new day (night?) for our heroes. New characters, new stakes, new adventures!”

He added, “If you’ve ever been Gargoyles-curious, THIS is the perfect jumping-on point to be introduced to the Manhattan Clan. And if you’re a Day One fan, Greg Weisman’s got you…he’s beautifully threading centuries of Gargoyles lore through this new tale, and grounding the emotional stakes for Goliath and all of his brethren!”

Long-time fans will remember the “Defenders of the Night” reproduce by laying eggs they watch over in a castle rookery. Their first new one in a millennium — named “Egwardo — is taken by their old rival and member of the ancient clan, Demona. As they track her and the egg, they face a reawakened evil just as ancient, ready to unleash its wrath on the world it despises.

“For me, this is a story thirty years in the making. One I’ve been longing to tell,” Weisman said in the press release. “So, longtime fans are seriously not going to want to miss this. At the same time, it’s also a great place for new readers who know nothing about Gargoyles to jump aboard. We’re making sure that everything you need to know is right there on the page. Your Gargoyles addiction begins here and now!”

Gargoyles was one of a bevy of Disney cartoons that aired on syndicated animation blocks in the 90s. However, unlike Bonkers, Goof Troop, or Darkwing Duck, it had an edge influenced by Batman’s noir sensibilities and a lore steeped in Medieval mysticism. The show lasted three seasons, although the third and final season (The Goliath Chronicles) is so uneven and hotly debated that some have a hard time calling it canon.

Subsequent comic runs fall into canon, though. Dynamite continues the show in print after acquiring the franchise license in 2022. Meanwhile, Disney is doing its part, as the entire series is available on Disney+. They are also developing a live-action reboot for the streaming service. Long before that drops, Dynamite’s new comic will debut in August.