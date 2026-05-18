Comic Books

Fanatical Offers Limited-Time Hellboy Collection With Over 100 Comics by Mike Mignola

Credit: Limited-Time Hellboy Collection, Fanatical

Hellboy is a cultural icon, and now you can get your hands on a giant collection of his comics thanks to Fanatical. Written and illustrated by the person behind the iconic paranormal investigator, Mike Mignola, the set featuring over 100 digital comics and graphic novels is just $35 or less.

The bundle deal includes the entire mainline story, as well as plenty of spin-offs and one-shots through the extended universe of the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, or B.P.R.D.

What is usually a $1,100 purchase, you can now get for only $35. However, if you don’t want all 118 comics and graphic novels, there are various packages that you can grab. The 85 products are only $30, 25 products are only $15, and 4 products are only $1.

For those who just want to spend a dollar, you’ll receive the collected trade paperback edition of Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. 1951, along with the first issues of Frankenstein: New World, Shadow of the Golden Crane, and The Serpent in the Garden.

Over several decades, Mike Mignola expanded from the iconic character Hellboy to create a complex web of folklore, occultism, and paranormal investigation. While the B.P.R.D. serves as the central focal point of the universe, it’s just the beginning of the world.

Head over to Fanatical to check out the full lineup of books included. All digital comics and graphic novels are delivered in DRM-free PDF format that you can read on almost every device, including phones, tablets, eReaders, and PCs. If you’ve been eyeing Hellboy, now is your sign to jump in before the deal is gone.