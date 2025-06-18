Marvel Comics Continues To Retread Old Ground, Announces Yet Another ‘Evil Peter Parker’ Plot For ‘Amazing Spider-Man’

In once again proving that their obsession with keeping the hero ‘young’ has absolutely kneecapped his potential for new stories, Marvel Comics has revealed that their next attempt to desperately dredge up interest in the core Amazing Spider-Man series involves the introduction of yet another ‘dark doppelganger’ – like Venom, Carnage, Kaine, Superior, Chasm, Ai Aipec, and even the ‘Dark Avengers’ version of Mac Gargan before him – to Peter Parker’s rogues gallery.

Peter Parker and Symbie swing into action on Pepe Larraz’s cover to Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 7 #11 (2025), Marvel Comics

Admittedly, this new antagonist does come courtesy of a slight twist on the formula, as rather than being a clone or a villain living inside his body, this new antagonist, Symbie, will instead be a supposed copy of Peter Parker (think DC’s Superman Red/Blue but with way more webbing).

Per an official press release, this September’s Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 7 #11 will see current series creative team Joe Kelly (W), Pepe Larraz (A), and John Romita Jr. (A) take the web-head and seemingly multiply him by two, with one going cosmic and the other keeping up his duties on Earth.

But in a near-perfect echo of Otto Octavius’ time in the webs, while the Space-faring Peter seems to be his usual self, his Earthbound counterpart will be raising suspicions across Earth-616 with his violent tendencies:

Araña, Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Boy, and Silk go for Peter Parker’s throat on Ed McGuiness’ variant cover to Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 7 #12 (2025), Marvel Comics

Since launching earlier this year, Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr.’s new run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN has been embraced by the industry and fans alike, hailed for its stellar artwork and classic—yet fresh—take on Spidey storytelling! It’s only the beginning of what’s shaping up to one of the most acclaimed Spidey runs in recent memory, and a major turning point is on the horizon that will take the title into a direction no one saw coming… This September, there are TWO SPIDER-MEN—one on Earth, and one in SPACE! This exciting new era kicks off in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11, the landmark 975th issue! Following Spider-Man’s shocking showdown with new supervillain Hellgate in Amazing Spider-Man #8, something strange has happened to Peter! Now, there are two Spider-Men, but which is Peter Parker?! BOTH? Previously teased in a promotional artwork by Pepe Larraz, Spider-Man will debut a new cosmic suit as he makes his way home, getting tied up in cosmic adventures and gaining new intergalactic companions—and enemies—along the way! And that’s not all! Back on Earth, Spider-Man is acting different, and his brutal methods will put the entire Marvel Universe on high alert! From then on, the run will follow both Spider-Men with Larraz taking lead art duties on space-set issues and Romita Jr. drawing Spider-Man’s adventures back on Earth.

Hellgate emerges onto Earth-616 in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 7 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics. Words by Joe Kelly, art by Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia.

A tale of two Spider-Men…One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions, including a stranger named SYMBIE making his first appearance! The next major chapter in Spider-Man’s life begins here! “I love really grounded, Manhattan based Spider-Man stories, and I also love when he’s in ‘fish-out-of-water’ mode. You don’t get much farther from the pond than deep space. But why choose? Why not have… both? Hence, this Tale of Two Spider-Men,” Kelly shared. “On either track, Spider-Man is facing down his personal demons in the wake of Hellgate’s brutal debut, because no matter where Spider-Man goes he brings inner turmoil with him. There are a lot of pyrotechnics in this arc, new characters and threats, but also a ton of heart as Peter and those closest to him try to move forward with their lives in the aftermath of a devastating event.” Check out covers for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11-12, including Larraz’s Promo Variant Cover that provides the first-ever look at Symbie,. Preorder the series at your local comic shop today and don’t miss a single issue as the countdown to the monumental AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 officially begins!

Symbie makes his debut on Pepe Larraz’s variant cover to Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 7 #11 (2025), Marvel Comics

So, for those keeping track at home, this new ‘Copy Spider-Man’ is (at least per currently available information):

Clad in black (Venom, Ai Aipec)

So violent and out-of-character that he raises suspicions amongst Spider-Man’s fellow heroes (Superior, Mac Gargan)

Is in some way, shape, or form the literal Peter Parker himself (Kaine, Chasm, Superior)

Shares some relation to the symbiotes (Venom, Mac Gargan, Carnage)

As noted above, this upcoming plot does have some sprinkles of originality, such as Spider-Man going on a cosmic sidequest and his subsequent ignorance to the fact that he’s being actively impersonated, on paper it feels far too similar to previous plot threads to truly evoke any initial reaction other than “Well, at least Larraz will kill it on art”.

Hobgoblin reveals himself to his web-slinging nemesis in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 7 #3 (2025), Marvel Comics. Words by Joe Kelly, art by Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia.

Featuring respective variant covers by Larraz and Ed McGuinness, Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 7 #11 is currently set to hit shelves on September 3rd, with #12 following two weeks later on September 17th.

