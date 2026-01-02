Comic Books

‘Ultimate: Endgame’ Aims To “Feel Organic With What Came Before”, Main Priority Is Doing “What’s Most True To These Characters And The Story”

Doom, Spider-Man, Iron Lad, and America breach the barrier surrounding the Maker's City of Tomorrow in Ultimate Endgame Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics. Words by Deniz Camp, art by Jonas Scharf, Terry Dodson, Federico Blee, Edgar Delgado, and Cory Petit.

In fully recognizing the hestitation many fans may feel towards his being entrusted to give a proper and satisfactory ending to Earth-6160’s meticulously crafted canon, Ultimate Endgame writer Deniz Camp has made it a point to assure those concerned that above all else, his main goal with the climactic miniseries was to specifically honor and respect the stories that made the revitalized line a massive success.

The Maker manipulates Maystorm on Peach Momoko’s variant cover to Ultimate Endgame Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

A main architect of the new Ultimate universe via his work on its core Ultimates Vol. 3 book, Camp spoke to his creative approach to the Maker’s return during a recent Endgame-centric interview given to AIPT Comics‘ Chris Coplan.

Admitting to feeling a bit intimidated by the massive scope of the assignment, the Marvel writer explained, ” felt very confident about my ability to tell the stories for my characters. But I was a little worried about the others.”

“I hope I’ve done my job,” he added. “I know too much anyway, so it’s fun.”

Tony Stark and Doom assess Earth-6160’s current predicament in Ultimates Vol. 3 #5 (2024), Marvel Comics. Words by Deniz Camp, art by Juan Frigeri, Federico Blee, and Travis Lanham.

To this end, Camp further confessed, “I feel a sense of responsibility to the characters and to the story that we’ve been telling…to end this in a way that is satisfying, true, and respectful, and that reflects how it makes them feel things and reflects the world as I see it or I experience it.”

“And so trying to do all of that, all the different things I introduced, but then also for all the characters that John [Hickman, writer of Ultimate Invasion and Ultimate Spider-Man] and Peach [Momoko, the writer and artist of Ultimate X-Men] and Brian [Hill, writer of Ultimate Black Panther and Chris [Condon, writer of Ultimate Wolverine] have spent so much time deepening and creating, it was very daunting.”

“It’s fun figuring out an interesting way of taking characters like the Maker and Spider-Man and X-Men and Black Panther, and doing interesting new things with them that honor what came before. One of great things about pop music is that you get to mine the past and take the thing that you like and do your spin on them. I love a challenge – that’s the point of being a creator.”

Spider-Man throws up the biggest death flag in the history of comics in Ultimate Endgame Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics. Words by Deniz Camp, art by Jonas Scharf, Terry Dodson, Federico Blee, Edgar Delgado, and Cory Petit.

And rather than playing fast and loose with the universe’s canon, Camp revealed that he kept himself aware of his responsibility to his fellow Ultimate writers by focusing on one central question: “How could I take those ideas and themes and continue them forward just a little bit?”

“I wanted whatever came after to feel organic with what came before, [To make sure] everybody gets to end their story in whatever way they want, and whichever way is best for them. And I think that’s what’s going to make those stand the test of time.”

“It’s a little bit different when you’re dealing with characters with 60 years of continuity or more; that’s a bigger task. But there’s another thing where those characters are pretty malleable because they’re fairly new. This Spider-Man has only really been written by John. This X-Men has only been really written by Peach. And so you really have to work to get it right as best you can.”

The X-Men assemble for the first time against the Shadow King in Ultimate X-Men Vol. 2 #14 (2024), Marvel Comics. Words and art by Peach Momoko.

Putting one final stamp on the matter, Camp ultimately informed his host, “This is the end for the Ultimate Universe, and so you’re going to see a bunch of surprising endings that will hopefully feel natural. But we are not bound by what comes after.”

“We are bound by what is most appropriate and what’s most true to these characters and the story that we’re telling. So I hope it’s going to be really satisfying for people and it’ll be really surprising for people. That’s what we’re going for.”

The Maker finally returns to Earth-6160 Ultimate Endgame Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics. Words by Deniz Camp, art by Jonas Scharf, Terry Dodson, Federico Blee, Edgar Delgado, and Cory Petit.

As of publication, the first issue of Ultimate Endgame is now on sale, having hit shelves on the literal last day of 2025.

Meanwhile, the second part of Camp’s Ultimate Universe curtain call is on track to release on February 4th.

