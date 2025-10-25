7 Villains Wonder Woman Could Face In The DCU

Wonder Woman overshadowed and encircled by Silver Swan's wings on Paul Renaud's Cover to Wonder Woman Vol.5 Issue #38 "Swan's Song" (2016), DC Comics

James Gunn’s DCU is getting closer to introducing its female third of DC’s Trinity, as recent rumors suggest that the script for a Wonder Woman film has been expedited. Diana Prince has also made significant advancements in DC Comics as the Amazon’s mythical version in Absolute Wonder Woman appears to be the character’s most powerful iteration yet.

With a gripping array of new weapons and a deeper origin story, Wonder Woman is set to transform the DC Universe. However, to have a real impact in the DCU, Wonder Woman needs to face an equally powerful villain, and these are the best-matched DC villains that would spice up the DCU’s first Wonder Woman film.

Doctor Psycho

Wonder Woman is overwhelmed by the power of Doctor Psycho on Goerge Pérez, Jill Thompson and Romeo Tanghal’s cover to Wonder Woman Vol.2 Issue # 55 “Psycho Path” (1991), DC Comics

While Edgar Cizko is one of Wonder Woman’s oldest foes, he has been underutilized in the DC Universe; particularly in live-action projects. Enduring since the Golden Age of Comics, Psycho’s range of telepathic and telekinetic powers has only continued to grow as he gained the ability to control the mind of almost any sentient being, putting Wonder Woman and everyone around her in constant danger.

He may not match Wonder Woman in a physical battle, but there is little she can do when he threatens to send entire city populations over bridges, or, worse still, send hordes of mind-controlled puppets after her. At full strength, Psycho would test any version of Wonder Woman to her limits, making him the perfect statement villain to introduce the new WW in the DCU.

Veronica Cale

Wonder Woman flying with her lasso outside the window while Veronica Cale sits with Deimos and Phobos on Bilquis Evely and Romul Fajardo Jr.’s cover to Wonder Woman Vol. 5 Issue #22 “Godwatch, Part 4” (2016), DC Comics

Initially intended as a Wonder Woman villain akin to Superman’s Lex Luthor, Veronica Cale has proved to be one of her deadliest villains in the comics; a feat that hasn’t quite been replicated on the screen. After the success of the political drama in Superman, it only makes sense for James Gunn to bring in Veronica Cale for a full-blown showdown with the Amazon princess in Wonder Woman’s first DCU film.

In her early days, Cale was a largely generic villain with no real motivations other than ideological differences and petty hatred of Diana. However, with the increase in her wealth and political influence over the years, she is now one of the deadliest non-superpowered characters in the DC universe; almost matching Lex Luthor himself. With world governments and mighty corporations falling under her influence, she would make the DCU’s first Wonder Woman film generational.

Circe

The immortal witch Circe claims her price in Brian Bolland’s cover to Wonder Woman Vol.2 Issue #89 “Home” (1994), DC Comics

Circe remains one of the most dangerous yet likable DC villains as she has extensive dynamism, making her unpredictable. While she is largely feared because of her dangerous spells, with which she defeats most of the other gods, Circe is principled and never does anything without justification — the trait of a well-rounded villain — which Wonder Woman films in the DCU will be in desperate need of. Whether it is out of hatred for the Amazons or pure resentment of the gods, Circe almost always finds a reason to fight Wonder Woman, so relentless battles between her and Diana are inevitable.

DC’s Absolute Universe transformed the relationship between the two, but an on-screen showdown between Wonder Woman and the charming sorceress is long overdue. With Superman leaning towards global political drama, it makes sense for Wonder Woman to lean mystical for a balanced DCU, making Circe the ultimate villain to test James Gunn’s Themysciran warrior.

Giganta

Giganta has a strong hold on Wonder Woman in Jenny Frison’s variant cover to Wonder Woman Vol.5 Issue #31 “Children of the Gods, Part 1” (2017), DC Comics

Giganta has the potential to become DC’s Hulk but, despite battling Wonder Woman since the Golden Age of Comics, she has never risen beyond a mid-level threat. At her core, Giganta is a brilliant scientist and also a resilient but honorable person who only fights for what she believes is right; making a natural redemption arc for the anti-hero to fight and later join forces with Diana Prince.

Her ability to increase in size and become a giant — towering over buildings while trampling everything in her path — makes for cinematic gold, which is why she would make any Wonder Woman film a gem to watch. The character is also in desperate need of a proper origin story to explain her hatred for Diana and possibly set up a connection to the Amazons; something James Gunn has proved to be really good at in the past.

Silver Swan

Wonder Woman overshadowed and encircled by Silver Swan’s wings on Paul Renaud’s Cover to Wonder Woman Vol.5 Issue #38 “Swan’s Song” (2016), DC Comics

Silver Swan is another Wonder Woman villain from the Golden Age that hasn’t received a befitting on-screen debut; one that could use James Gunn’s genius with underutilized characters. There are three different iterations of the character in the books, all dreaded for hating Wonder Woman at a personal level, matching her ability to fly, and, worst of all, having the dreaded Swan Song, whose sonic waves are both a shield and a weapon that the Amazonian warrior struggles with.

The best-suited version of Silver Swan for the DCU is Venessa Kapatelis, whose powers — originating from cybernetic nanites — prove to be one of the most destructive in Wonder Woman comics history. Besides her deafening Swan Song, Venessa has powerful metallic wings that slice through entire city blocks, not to mention her powerful claws. Her cybernetics also hack into anything computerized, making her the multilayered villain that demands a lot from Wonder Woman. Having practically been her younger sister, battling Kapetalis proves to be an emotional dilemma for Diana, who is more interested in her redemption; making theirs the best battle to introduce a long-lasting partnership for Wonder Woman in the DCU.

The First Born

First Born, wielding his tusk club, while Wonder Woman is tied to a post in Brian Azzarello, Aco, and Victor Ibáñez Ramirez’s cover to Wonder Woman Vol.4 Issue #23.2 “First Born” (2013), DC Comics

Condemned into villainy at birth for no fault of his own, Wonder Woman’s eldest brother has one of the saddest origin stories in her rogues’ gallery. His deep-rooted hatred for Zeus and his descendants means that his list of enemies goes way beyond Diana, making him the right introductory villain to bring the rest of Olympia to the DCU. In the books, First Born always threatens Themyscira’s very existence, forcing Wonder Woman to fight him as a requirement of destiny, making their rivalry a well-grounded story for Gunn to explore.

The two are still bound by blood, though, so the emotional dilemma is never lost despite their fierce fights, which would bring astronomical stakes to the DCU if he becomes Wonder Woman’s first villain. Matching Wonder Woman’s power and Fury for the most part, an onscreen battle between the two would make one of the best superhero film battles of all time.

Ares

Ares stands tall in front of a hopeless Wonder Woman in Brian Bolland’s cover to Wonder Woman Vol.2 Issue #82 “The Path To War” (1994), DC Comics

While Wonder Woman’s destiny is to fight for peace, Ares’s is spreading conflict and war; meaning every iteration of Diana has to fight the genocidal Olympian at some point, and the DCU shouldn’t be different. Ares hates both humanity and the Amazons, and isn’t very fond of the other Olympians either; making him the ultimate dark horse the DCU could adopt. The character appeared in the DCEU, although the Snyderverse didn’t fully portray the high stakes involved whenever he goes up against Wonder Woman.

Ares often uses other Wonder Woman rogues, such as Doctor Poison and Cheetah, to do his bidding, which is why he might not appear in person in the first film. He is still the perfect big bad of James Gunn’s DCU, as he would allow other villains to flourish while also raising the stakes to bring out Wonder Woman’s full potential. The final battle, when Wonder Woman unleashes the full power of her weapons on Ares, remains the dream of many fans.

