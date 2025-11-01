Bounding Into Halloween Concludes With ‘Trick ‘r Treat’ (2007) & ‘Trick Or Treat’ (1986) On Night 31

Dylan Baker gives his neighbor the long side-eye in Trick 'r Treat (2007) Warner Bros. Pictures / Ozzy Osbourne is televangelist who hates Metal music in Trick or Treat (1986) De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

We have reached the end of October, and the horrorthon. They say that parting is such sweet sorrow, but it’s obvious that they’ve never tasted the bitter dregs of insufferable company.

These special needs students are about to boldly go where no short bus has gone before in Trick ‘r Treat (2007) Warner Bros. Pictures

Thanks to everyone who has been reading my mad ramblings this month. Of all the scum, and cess-ridden filth that make up humanity, I hate you all the least.

Before I release you to the dull monotony of your brief mortal lives, there are two movies to get through, and no more time to waste. On behalf of myself, and everyone at Bounding Into Comics, have a Happy Halloween, and I’ll see you next year.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

The logo to Trick ‘r Treat (2007), Warner Bros. Pictures

The first bag of goodies is from director, Michael Dougherty (Krampus, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and vile “Peter File”, Bryan Singer, as the producer.

It stars Marvel alum Anna Paquin (Rogue), Dylan Baker (Dr. Curt Connors), and Brian Cox (William Striker) as the wheezing recluse who used to drive a short bus. Now, let’s meet Sam!

Sam (Quinn Lord) has a sweet tooth in Trick ‘r Treat (2007), Warner Bros. Pictures

The movie takes place in some made-up Ohio town on Halloween night, and it features four stories that are weaved together throughout the evening by diminutive trick-or-treater, Sam (Quinn Lord), who wears an orange jumpsuit with a burlap sack over his head.

You’ll meet a deranged school teacher who bites the wrong person, a group of teens that pick the wrong quarry to go pull pranks, Rogue goes werewolf, and Striker is visited by special needs zombies for the holiday.

A sleeper hit that quickly became a must-watch on Halloween for so many fans. Very few movies get away with so much camp, but still manage to keep it serious.

Little Sammy Hain has become a beloved icon in the horror community, and a very popular cosplay for the smaller boils and ghouls, or just a very small adult.

Trick or Treat (1986)

The logo to Trick or Treat (1986), De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

The final trick in this month full of treats is the 1986 classic by relatively unknown director, Charles Martin Smith (Dolphin Tale). This wonderful cauldron of camp came out when Horror movies, and Heavy Metal music were at peak popularity.

Christians labeled them ‘satanic,’ and angry parents used them as a scapegoat to deflect from their own failures.

A resurrected Sammy Curr (Tony Fields) is ready to rock in Trick or Treat (1986) De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

With guest appearances by Ozzy ‘F—king!’ Osbourne — the late (but still dearly missed) rock legend — and Kiss’ money-grubbing bassist Gene Simmons, this is Trick or Treat.

It has been a sucky week for teen outcast, Eddie (Marc Price). The bullies at school are kicking his ass more than usual, the girl he like keeps sending mixed messages, and his rock star hero, Sammi Curr (Tony Fields), perished in a hotel fire.

A poor soul finds out what happens when you mess with the dials on someone else’s amplifier in Trick or Treat (1986), De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

That’s when his radio DJ pal, Nuke (Simmons), gifts Eddie with a free (that’s how you can tell Simmons is acting) advanced demo copy of Curr’s final studio album, but the joy is short-lived when he plays the record backwards, and meet the vengeful spirit of his fallen idol.

While this movie can be enjoyed by just about anyone, it’s mostly for metalheads. The acting is subpar and, while the plot holes are so big that Randy Rhoads could’ve flown an airplane through them without getting a single scratch, it’s still an enjoyable nostalgia trip back to better days.

Even though I will be dead, resurrected, and dead again before I ever consider Mötley Crüe to be a Metal band. Trick or Treat is currently rocking out on Prime.

