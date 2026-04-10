Movies

Why Bruce Campbell’s ‘Evil Dead’ Era May Finally Be Winding Down

It's Ash (Bruce Campbell) vs evil dead, yet again, in Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn (1987), Renaissance Pictures

For more than 30 years, Bruce Campbell was the swaggering chainsaw-handed nucleus of the Evil Dead movies – a guy who could turn a torrent of blood into a punchline and make it look easy. But the latest from him and Sam Raimi suggests that the Ash Williams era won’t ever again be the franchise’s gravitational center. And it feels like Campbell himself is easing off the throttle.

Raimi recently told Empire (via Screen Rant) he still hopes to make another film with Campbell and Rob Tapert, insisting the possibility will be in the cards, eventually – forever the optimist, forever ready to summon a demon or two. However, Campbell tells a different story, one shaped by creative fatigue, shifting priorities, and a curveball life threw his way.

Sam Raimi made news in Maniac Cop (1988), Shapiro-Glickenhaus Entertainment

In a recent interview, he described a moment that crystallized his decision to step back. Evil Dead Burn director Sébastien Vanicek submitted a 10-page treatment for his upcoming gorefest, only to receive 20 pages of notes in return. Campbell’s reaction was blunt and telling about his mood. “You guys got this,” he said. “I got tired of arguing points with someone who’s 26 years old about story and structure.”

Though you can look at that as bitterness, the comments reflect a veteran recognizing the franchise has evolved into something younger, faster, and more committee-driven compared to the scrappy DIY horror he and Raimi built in the woods of Tennessee. Campbell isn’t abandoning Evil Dead, but he’s no longer interested in being the one covered in prosthetics and corn syrup while debating narrative beats with filmmakers half his age.

Then came personal news when Campbell revealed he was diagnosed with cancer. He clarified that it was “caught early” and added he is “focused on recovery and staying positive.” He thanked supporters for their “kind words and encouragement,” in a message that radiated the same grounded sincerity the legend always brought to his interactions.

LILY SULLIVAN as Beth in New Line Cinema’s horror film “EVIL DEAD RISE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.

He didn’t frame the diagnosis as career-ending, but it undeniably reframes the conversation. When life hands you a reminder of your own mortality, the calculus changes. Suddenly, the grind of franchise filmmaking – travel, hours, physical demands – looks a lot less appealing than projects that feed the soul. Campbell has spoken enthusiastically about Ernie & Emma, an indie comedy that’s receiving most of his energy.

Meanwhile, the Evil Dead franchise has proven it can thrive without Ash. Evil Dead Rise was a hit, Raimi embraces the idea of multiple creative voices, and his universe is bigger now than any one character – even the one who defined it. Campbell stepping back is a transition, not a loss. Evil Dead is entering its next evolutionary phase while its original hero takes the space he’s earned to focus on health, passion projects, and life beyond the chainsaw.

Ash isn’t dead, he’s resting, and if the series has taught us anything, it’s that nothing stays dead forever.