Movies•Video Games

Cinema Listing Reveals Unannounced ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Character

Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Mario (Chris Pratt) state in amazement at a landing spaceship in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026), Universal Pictures

A cinema listing for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has reportedly revealed a yet-to-be-revealed character. All signs seem to show Illumination and Nintendo are going full-throttle with putting in more characters from the Mario series.

A T-Rex roars at Yoshi (TBA), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and the baby Mario Bros (TBA). in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026), Universal Pictures

RELATED: From ‘Mortal Kombat II’ To ‘The Angry Birds Movie 3’ Here Are The Most Anticipated Video Games, Movies, And TV Adaptations For 2026

IGN’s Vikki Blake reports an interesting description for UK cinema chain Everyman. The webpage as it currently stands has a rather clinical description of the film, focusing more on its creation and production than its plot. Other films on the website at least mention a rough overview of the plot, which we certainly have for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The interesting part is Blake reporting the webpage originally stated “After defeating Bowser and saving Brooklyn, Mario faces Wario and Bowser Jr.’s evil alliance. Now, alongside his friends and Yoshi, he must stop their plans for world domination.” No archives of this version of the webpage appear to exist, and caches don’t display any text or images.

Wario and Waluigi mislead Mario and Luigi (Kevin Afghani) for their own greed in Mario Tennis Fever (2026), Nintendo

The sudden edit gives credence. Everyman also presents itself as a luxury experience; offering private hires, and touting themselves as “redefining cinema. Bringing an innovative lifestyle approach to our venues, where you swap your soft drink for a nice glass of red wine and a slice of freshly made pizza served to your seat.” A half-guessed placeholder seems very unlikely.

Nintendo’s legal team also likely swooped in like a hawk. Charlie Day, who voices Luigi in the Illumination movies, told Jimmy Kimme how little he knew, and colorfully described how desperate they were to keep things secret. All this may suggest we’re going to get a new trailer soon, revealing Wario’s involvement.

Wario (Kevin Z. Afghani) delighted to find a stack of coins in Mario Kart World (2025), Nintendo

RELATED: ‘Iron Lung’ Review — Indie Cosmic Horror That Lives Up To The Mantra “Oh, Yes… There Will Be Blood”

First appearing in 1992’s Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, Wario was an evil caricature of Nintendo’s main mascot. Even his name uses “warui” (悪い) or “bad”- he’s a ‘Bad Mario’! While certainly not as villainous as Bowser, Wario is gross, egotistical, and greedy. So much so, money is usually his motivation in games where he is the “hero,” even if he helps others in the process.

He’s been a mainstay in spin-off Mario games – with plenty of Karting, Partying, and Smashing – but has had his fair share of platformers and the wacky “microgame” series WarioWare. Voiced by Charles Martinet in English, having spoken more lines with him than as Mario thanks to commercials and the WarioWare series; since 2023 he’s been voiced by Kevin Afghani as with the Mario Bros. and Waluigi.

So… Who’s gonna voice him in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

Pedro Pascal plays it straight and grim as Mario in HBO Mario Kart Trailer – SNL via SNL on YouTube

Jack Black, voice of Bowser in the Illumination films, “pitched” Pedro Pascal as voicing Wario. Though this was part of him discussing then-potential sequels, and how Bowser may or may not return, or even be the main villain (even saying “Pedro Pascal is Wario” a’la dramatic movie trailer narration).

Pascal is also a popular actor, and Black may have been picking the first name that came to his head. He did do a Mario Kart skit for SNL, lampooning his work on The Last of Us. But by that logic, Elon Musk would be more in the running to play Wario thanks to his skit.

NEXT: Markiplier Wants ‘Iron Lung’ To Stay Indie “From Start To Finish”, Says He “Might Start Burning Blu-Rays On My Own”