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WWE Champion and Star Cody Rhodes Names His Favorite Batman Film

Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite in 2021 and Christian Bale in Batman Begins (2005), Warner Bros.

It’s no secret that wrestler-turned-actor Cody Rhodes loves his superhero media. From the unmistakable quotes in his promos to patterning his gear after Homelander in The Boys, he practically wears his devotion on his sleeve — or tights in this case. That Batman is his favorite should surprise nobody, but his personal preference might. To be clear, the film starring the Caped Crusader that leads the pack for Rhodes is among Christopher Nolan’s much-celebrated canon, although it’s not the first one that usually comes to mind.

In an interview with vanguard podcaster for sitdowns with wrestlers, Chris Van Vliet, Rhodes revealed he really likes Batman Begins. The current champ, describing himself as a “Batman Begins guy,” explained the first installment in the Nolan trilogy stands out because of its handling of the origin, and also Liam Neeson’s unforgettable performance as Ras al-Ghul. Rhodes might be partial after working opposite Neeson in the new Naked Gun. Who knows?

Nevertheless, he can admit “The Dark Knight is the one most people are going to tell you is the best.” Truly, most people are right. It’s hard to dispute that the sequel had a better villain; Heath Ledger played the most influential Joker of the century, and his Oscar-winning portrayal defined his brief career. His more maniacal Mr. J also tends to eclipse Neeson’s Ras, Tom Hardy’s Bane, and Cillian Murphy’s Scarecrow, despite each having their fans. Nolan, for one, adores Hardy’s take on Bane.

Looking back at Cody Rhodes’s career, the influence Begins has on him is rather clear. The quotes he lifted from the film in his promos over the years — especially “It’s not who I am, but what I do that defines me” — couldn’t be more blatant. He also happens to be a firm believer in picking himself up to finish a story. At this point, that’s his trademark for every big match.

Rhodes is on his second run in WWE, having taken leave in the 2010s to try his luck elsewhere, found AEW, and got into acting. Perhaps he saw the success Dave Bautista and John Cena were having and wanted in. Regardless, the move is paying off as he garnered roles on Arrow, in Naked Gun, and his biggest yet — Street Fighter. In the cinematic reboot, which opens in October Rhodes plays Guile, complete with the wild blond hair. Hopefully, he worked on his Flash Kicks.