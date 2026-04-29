Movies

DC Studios ‘The Authority’ No Longer in Active Development

The Authority in The Authority #2 (1999), DC Comics

Another one bites the dust. The shifting DCU slate (once dubbed “Gods & Monsters, Chapter 1”) keeps leaving us with a lot of questions. Most of what James Gunn promised in late 2022 has made no progress (which doesn’t surprise a lot of folks), but the only films we can say for certain were shelved are Sgt. Rock and Swamp Thing. These were taken off the table due to script issues, and in the latter case, the assigned writer/director James Mangold’s preoccupied schedule.

Now, we can report that one more project is no longer in active development, according to the DC Studio Co-President himself. The Authority, despite the group’s connection to Gunn’s current “Superman Saga,” won’t be seen on camera anytime soon, whether on a set or on a movie screen. The director-turned-exec said, “The script wasn’t quite there,” on Threads.

Gunn also flat-out debunked any unfounded rumors that he was writing and directing the project himself. He wrote that he had “no intention” of taking it on personally, and that he wouldn’t have the time anyway.

James Gunn says THE AUTHORITY isn’t happening anytime soon pic.twitter.com/gMWJUKN1Yw — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) April 27, 2026

Gunn added The Authority does not fit with where the DCU is narratively right now. Likewise, the film does not pass the internal litmus test of “practical concerns” (whatever that entails). He ended his post saying, “Maybe some day. Not soon,” leaving the door open for the spinoff just in case.

Until the time comes, if ever, one of the transgressive anti-hero team’s members shall continue to play an integral part in the DCU. The Engineer, portrayed by Maria Gabriela de Faría, will appear in Man of Tomorrow, along with the rest of the returning Superman cast. The shape-shifting cyborg was a formidable opponent for The Man of Steel in her own right, but she may have to put her agenda aside.

In the upcoming film, which is officially in production, Earth faces a bigger, more powerful, apocalyptic threat in Brainiac. Played by German actor Lars Eidinger (Babylon Berlin), he is coming to collect a piece and destroy the rest, and will unify Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and Superman (David Corenswet) for a common purpose. This, in turn, will make Lex’s employees – including The Engineer – unlikely allies for the hero.

The Engineer (María Gabriela De Faría) should’ve known better than to break into the Fortress with Krypto on guard in Superman (2025), DC Studios

We shall see if any DCU projects in limbo – be it Authority, Swamp Thing, or Waller – ever materialize, but the universe continues next with Supergirl and Lanterns this year, and Man of Tomorrow in 2027.