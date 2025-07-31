Dean Cain Blasts ‘Superman’ Director James Gunn For “Making Ma And Pa Kent The Stupid Rednecks”, Questions Why Man Of Steel “Has To Be Saved, Like, Repeatedly”

Clark (David Corenswet) receives a life lesson from Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince) in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Despite both audiences and his fellow former Super-actors having nothing but praise for the director and his latest cinematic effort, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain has some serious issues with James Gunn’s Superman, in particular its handling of its title hero and his Earth-adoptive parents, Ma and Pa Kent.

The Man of Steel (Dean Cain) saves Secretary Wallace (Kevin Cooney) from a hail of bullets in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Season 1 Episode 17 “The Rival” (1994), Warner Bros. Television

Cain offered this criticism of the Man of Steel’s latest cinematic entry during a recent ‘tell all’ interview given to Variety’s Tatiana Siegel.

Having just learned said information regarding Superman during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored made immediately before speaking to Siegel – as of writing, he still has yet to publicly announce whether or not he has seen it himself – the former Big Blue actor made it clear he was not a fan of what he had been told about the film’s content.

“James Gunn and his decision to make Ma and Pa Kent the stupid rednecks,” asserted Cain. “That’s a choice. And Superman has to be saved, like, repeatedly? On a movie this size, every decision is a choice made carefully. And [DC Studios co-head] Peter Safran is a Princeton guy, too, a year ahead of me, but he’s never hired me.”

Martha Kent (Neva Howell) urges her son (David Corenswet) to save the day in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Notably, this is not the first time Cain has expressed his own disagreement with Gunn’s vision for the Man of Steel.

Speaking to TMZ following Gunn’s declaration that “Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost,” Cain questioned, “How woke is Hollywood going to make this character?”

“How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times? For Superman, it was ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’ Well, they dropped that… They came up with ‘truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.’ Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea.”

Ultraman (TBA) takes Superman (David Corenswet) into custody in Superman (2025), DC Studios

“The ‘American way’ is immigrant friendly, tremendously immigrant friendly. But there are rules. You can’t come in saying, ‘I want to get rid of all the rules in America, because I want it to be more like Somalia.’ Well that doesn’t work, because you had to leave Somalia to come here… There have to be limits, because we cant have everybody in the United States. We can’t have everybody, society will fail. So there have to be limits.

“It’s being portrayed as a real negative thing that we want people to follow our immigration laws, which is insane to me. I feel we are in a bad situation here now because it’s being stoked by politicians and by NGOs that have a political agenda. And I think bringing Superman into it, I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think its going to hurt the numbers on the movie.

Clark (Dean Cain) receives a surprise visit from Jonathan (Eddie Jones) and Martha Kent (K Callan) in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Season 3 Episode 5 “Operation Blackout” (1994), Warner Bros. Television

Yet, despite his dislike of Superman, Cain admitted that he was initially “excited for the film” and was still “rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.”

“And I saw [Gunn’s brother and DCU Maxwell Lord actor] Sean Gunn say something about it too, and I know Sean, I like Sean, it’s his brother but I just don’t know that it’s going to be the right. It’s not going to take it like Snow White, but I don’t think its gonna help the numbers. People really need to be educated on this immigration situation because we are the most immigrant friendly country by far on this planet.”

Superman (David Corenswet) tanks a laser blast to the face from the Hammer of Boravia (TBA) in Superman (2025), DC Studios

