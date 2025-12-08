Movies

Tig Notaro Collaborating With Zack Snyder Again For ‘Deviants’, A “Hot Lesbian Action” Movie

Tig Notaro is running on empty in Army of the Dead (2021), Netflix

Zack Snyder has his next film planned, since it looks like the phantom ambitions to restore his DC film continuity are more remote than a new Rebel Moon sequel. The director is teaming again with last-minute Army of the Dead addition Tig Notaro for a film containing “Hot Lesbian Action.”

REBEL MOON: (L-R) Doona Bae as Nemesis and Michiel Huisman as Gunnar in Rebel Moon. Cr. Clay Enos/Netflix © 2023

The project, titled Deviants, is being co-written by Notaro. Appearing on the On with Kara Swisher podcast, she explained that the genesis of its development unfolded with the feedback she received about how she looked in Army.

“I go viral for being sexy in this film,” she explained (via Deadline). “And it was so unexpected. My phone’s exploding. I’m not walking around going ‘Oh my God,’ you know, ‘check me out.’ I was so confused. So I called Zack, and I said, ‘I’m hearing it from straight men, gay men, gay women and straight women that they think I’m hot in this movie.’”

A tiger survived Siegfried & Roy and the apocalypse in Army of the Dead (2021), Netflix

It went from there with a pitch and an idea for marketing. “‘What if we just went for it and everyone’s a hot lesbian?’ He was like, ‘Oh my God, yes, let’s make that movie,’” Notaro said.

“And so who knows? It’s a Hollywood project. We’re in the process of putting the script together. Picture this poster: We have the name of the film, and then it says ‘Hot Lesbian Action.’ That’s how I sold him on the Zoom.”

Katy O’Brian as Jackie and Kristen Stewart as Lou in Love Lies Bleeding (2024), A24

She added that “Deviants” is a working title, and that the story will take place in “old-timey days” when gays were in the closet, “like some closeted deviants.” For now, that’s all that can be said for this project at this stage.

Though Snyder is seen as a savior for DC, lying in wait in the face of increasing debauchery in James Gunn’s DCU, he seems to be heading in the same direction with his thinking. He made a point to declare the Rebel Moon character Milius nonbinary.

Rebel Moon. E. Duffy as Milius in Rebel Moon. Cr. Netflix ©2023

And on The Joe Rogan Experience, Snyder expressed a desire to bring more homo-erotica to the world of 300, tapping into the ancient world’s hedonism, if given the chance.

“Now, in retrospect — and we’ve been talking about doing a [300] series where I really want to, like, introduce those concepts a lot more because I just feel like it’s important. If we go forward and do more in the 300 universe, I would want to bring that [homoerotic] part in, which I think people — I think it just shakes it up. Like, ‘what?’” Snyder said (via Fandom Pulse) on the podcast.

